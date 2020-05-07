Technology News
MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ 5G Chip Announced, to Launch on Upcoming iQoo Phone

MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC supports up to 144Hz refresh rate panels, comes with HyperEngine 2.0.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 7 May 2020 16:51 IST
The new MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC chip brings a more stable 5G experience

Highlights
  • MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC is touted to improve picture quality
  • The chip has integrated new technologies to save battery when using 5G
  • The new MediaTek chip will be seen on an iQoo phone first

MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ has been launched by the Chinese chip giant as its latest flagship offering for premium smartphones. The new 5G MediaTek chip offers optimisations for faster refresh rates, and comes with features like HyperEngine 2.0, UltraSave Technologies, and MiraVision Picture Quality Engine support. The chip has the ability to dynamically adjust the modem's power configuration and operating frequency according to network conditions and user activities to significantly save power. The first phone that will integrate this MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC will be an iQoo phone that is expected to launch later this month. The new chip is a slight upgrade to the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 SoC that was launched last year in November.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC supports up to 144Hz refresh rate panels, which are over 2.4 times faster per second than an ordinary 60Hz display found on many smartphones. The company announced that it integrates a new HyperEngine 2.0 technology that improves the smartphone's gaming performance. This includes Resource Management Engine to ensure game performance fluidity with minimal power consumption, an upgraded Networking Engine that enables call and data concurrency, and a Rapid Response Engine that helps create a lag-free gaming experience with multi-peripheral co-existence to avoid any potential interference.

The new MediaTek chip brings a more stable 5G experience with less interruption during video and voice calls. It has the ability to detect various tasks, and switch networks based on them. For instance, the phone will switch to 5G when gaming and switch to 4G when on standby. There is also a new 5G UltraSave technology that has been introduced to help save battery even when using 5G networks. It automatically recognises switching between networks and optimises the modem to work accordingly. MediaTek touts that this new chipset consumes about 48 percent less power than other competing chips.

The Dimensity 1000+ SoC features low latency and anti-jamming technology and comes with latest MiraVision technology that improves picture quality and brings video playback enhancements as well. The MiraVision Picture Quality Engine provides real-time, fine-grained frame adjustments to the dynamic range and details of 4K videos and streams. It claims to offer better picture quality than standard HDR10+. The MiraVision Engine also helps in intelligently upgrading SDR videos and stream them in HDR quality.

How are we staying sane during this Coronavirus lockdown? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: MediaTek Dimensity, Mediatek
