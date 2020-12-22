MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ flagship SoC-powered 5G smartphones from leading brands can be expected to be launched in India in early 2021, the company has announced. MediaTek also says that its Dimensity series of 5G chipsets will power the next wave of 5G devices in the country. As per the company, its Dimensity 1000+ is the world's most advanced integrated 5G SoC with advanced power-saving technologies that will allow the phone-makers to deliver ‘premium experiences' to India customers. The flagship chipset was launched in May this year.

In a press release, MediaTek says that the Indian market is primed for “the seamless connectivity and transformative speed” offered by 5G. “MediaTek is at the forefront of the global 5G revolution and we continue to work with popular smartphone brands to bring 5G enabled devices to Indian consumers. Our flagship-grade MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ will deliver premium experiences as Indian telecom authorities move to quickly deploy 5G in the country,” said Dr. Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business Unit.

As mentioned, the 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC was launched in May this year. The 5G chip offers optimisations for faster refresh rates, and comes with features like HyperEngine 2.0, UltraSave Technologies, and MiraVision Picture Quality Engine support. The MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC supports up to 144Hz refresh rate panels, and integrates a new HyperEngine 2.0 technology that improves the smartphone's gaming performance. It is also claimed to bring a more stable 5G experience with less interruption during video and voice calls. The phone will switch to 5G when gaming and switch to 4G when on standby, as per the company.

There is also a new 5G UltraSave technology that helps save battery even when using 5G networks. MediaTek claims that the 7nm Dimensity 1000+ SoC consumes about 48 percent less power than other competing chips. It features low latency, anti-jamming technology and comes with the latest MiraVision technology that improves picture quality and brings video playback enhancements as well.

