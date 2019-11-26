Technology News
loading

MediaTek Dimensity 1000 5G Mobile SoC Launched, Based on 7nm Process

First phones powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000 5G chip are expected to arrive in Q1 2020.

By | Updated: 28 November 2019 13:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
MediaTek Dimensity 1000 5G Mobile SoC Launched, Based on 7nm Process

The Dimensity series integrates MediaTek's 5G modem in one compact design

Highlights
  • Dimensity 1000 is blend of advanced technologies packed into 7nm chips
  • It has been tuned for 5G performance
  • It will start hitting the market in the first quarter of 2020

Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company MediaTek on Tuesday unveiled its Dimensity family of powerful 5G system-on-chips (SoCs) offering a combination of connectivity, multimedia, artificial intelligence (AI) and imaging innovations for premium and flagship smartphones. The company also introduced Dimensity 1000 -- its first 5G mobile SoC in its 5G family of chipsets. The single 5G chip solution, with its integrated 5G modem, is a combination of advanced technologies packed into a 7nm chip and tuned for 5G performance.

The first set of Dimensity powered devices will start hitting the market in the first quarter of 2020.

"Our Dimensity series is a culmination of MediaTek's investment in 5G and positions us as a leader driving 5G development and innovation. Our 5G technology goes head-to-head with anyone in the industry," MediaTek President Joe Chen, said in a statement.

"We chose the name Dimensity to highlight how our 5G solutions are driving new waves of innovation and experiences, much like the fabled fifth dimension. Our first announced chip, MediaTek Dimensity 1000, gives consumers a significantly faster, more intelligent and all-around incredible mobile experience," added Chen.

The Dimensity series integrates MediaTek's 5G modem in one compact design, thus, delivering significant power savings compared to competing solutions.

The Dimensity 1000 5G SoC supports 5G two carrier aggregation (2CC CA) and boasts the world's fastest throughput SoC with 4.7 Gbps downlink and 2.5 Gbps uplink speeds over sub-6 GHz networks, the company said.

The chipset is designed to support both stand alone and non-stand alone (SA/NSA) sub-6 GHz networks and includes multi-mode support for every cellular connectivity generation from 2G to 5G.

It also integrates the latest Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1+ standards for the fastest and most efficient local wireless connectivity, offering more than 1G bps throughput in both downlink and uplink speeds.

Dimensity 1000 is designed for global sub-6 GHz 5G networks that are launching in Asia, North America and Europe.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MediaTek, Dimensity 1000
Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G Official Teaser Image Shows Curved Display, Glass Body
Twitter Testing New Conversation Features From Twttr App, to Roll Out Next Year
MediaTek Dimensity 1000 5G Mobile SoC Launched, Based on 7nm Process
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Massive Black Hole That 'Shouldn't Even Exist' Spotted in Our Galaxy
  2. Black Friday 2019: What to Buy from India & How to Prepare
  3. Vivo U20 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today at 12 Noon
  4. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  5. Redmi K30 Hands-On Image, Key Specifications, and Price Leaked
  6. WhatsApp Spotted Working on Self-Destructing Messages Feature
  7. Why Netflix's Biggest Movie Isn't Playing in Indian Cinemas
  8. Amazon Prime Video Has Renewed The Family Man for Season 2
  9. Redmi Note 8 Pro to Get a New Blue Colour Variant in India, Xiaomi Teases
  10. Mi TV 4X 55-Inch 2020 Edition With Dolby Audio Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Ghost Stories: Netflix Sets Release Date, Shares First Look for Johar, Kashyap, Akhtar, Banerjee Anthology
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro Electric Blue Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Twitter Testing New Conversation Features From Twttr App, to Roll Out Next Year
  4. Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G Official Teaser Image Shows Curved Display, Glass Body
  5. Realme X50, Realme X50 Youth Edition Alleged Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. Mi TV 4X 55-Inch 2020 Edition With Dolby Audio, PatchWall 2.0, 4K HDR Display Launched in India
  7. The Family Man Season 2: Amazon Prime Video Renews Manoj Bajpayee Series, Now in Production
  8. Tesla Cybertruck Hits 250,000 Pre-Orders, Elon Musk Hints
  9. Asus 5Z Starts Receiving Stable Android 10 Update in India
  10. Google Assistant on Android TV Gains Support for 2 New Languages: Hindi and Vietnamese
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.