CES 2020: MediaTek Dimensity 800 Series 5G-Enabled SoCs Announced for Mid-Range Smartphones

MediaTek Dimensity 800 Series is an octa-core SoC featuring four ARM Cortex-A76 cores and four Cortex-A55 cores.

By | Updated: 8 January 2020 10:35 IST
CES 2020: MediaTek Dimensity 800 Series 5G-Enabled SoCs Announced for Mid-Range Smartphones

Dimensity 800 Series is an octa-core SoC featuring four ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked up to 2GHz

Highlights
  • Dimensity 800 5G chipset family offers powerful system-on-chips (SoCs)
  • First devices featuring the chips expected in the first half of this year
  • It integrates MediaTek's 5G modem in one compact design

Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company MediaTek on Tuesday launched Dimensity 800 Series chips for the premium yet mid-price range 5G smartphones. The Dimensity 800 5G chipset family offers powerful system-on-chips (SoCs) with integrated 5G modems, the company announced at the CES 2020. The first devices featuring Dimensity 800 Series SoCs are expected to launch in the first half of this year.

"MediaTek has already launched its flagship 5G smartphone solution, the Dimensity 1000, and with the 800 series 5G chipset family, we are bringing 5G to the mid-tier and mass market," TL Lee, Head of MediaTek's wireless business unit, said in a statement.

"The Dimensity 800 series will power the new premium segment for 5G, bringing consumers flagship smartphone features and performance at midrange price points," Lee added. The single chip solutions are claimed to offer an unrivalled combination of connectivity, multimedia, AI and imaging innovations packed into an ultra-efficient 7nm chip.

As per the company, the Dimensity 800 series integrates MediaTek's 5G modem in one compact design, delivering significant platform power savings compared to two-chip alternatives. It is designed to support both standalone and non-standalone sub-6GHz networks, apart from two carrier aggregation (2CC CA), and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS).

The Dimensity 800 Series is an octa-core SoC featuring four ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked up to 2GHz, and four ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked up to the same frequency.  It also bears four Dimensity 1000-class GPU IP cores, combined with the company's HyperEngine gaming tech. The APU 3.0 unit on board is meant to process AI-specific tasks, while the SoC supports up to 64-megapixel camera sensors, and large multi-camera options such as 32-megapixel + 16-megapixel dual cameras. MediaTek is also touting multi-frame 4K video HDR capabilities, and support for up to 90Hz full-HD resolution displays.

Will OnePlus Concept One be the most exciting announcement from CES 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: MediaTek, CES, CES 2020, Dimensity 800 Series
NASA Planet Hunting Satellite TESS Finds Earth-Sized World in 'Goldilocks Zone'
Realme C2s With Dual Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications



 
 



