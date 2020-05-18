Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • MediaTek Announces Octa Core Dimensity 820 5G Chipset Optimised for Premium User Experiences

MediaTek Announces Octa-Core Dimensity 820 5G Chipset Optimised for Premium User Experiences

MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC supports up to 120Hz high refresh rate panels.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 May 2020 15:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
MediaTek Announces Octa-Core Dimensity 820 5G Chipset Optimised for Premium User Experiences

MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC has a maximum clock speed of 2.6GHz

Highlights
  • MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC has been announced
  • It comes with support for up to 120Hz displays
  • MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC has the Mali-G57 MC5 GPU

MediaTek has announced a new Dimensity chipset for smartphones, the Dimensity 820 with 5G support and the company's “latest multimedia, AI, and imaging innovations.” It is an octa-core processor with an integrated ARM Mali G57 GPU for handling graphics. The company says it has been designed for global sub-6GHz 5G networks in North America, Asia and Europe. The Dimensity 820 SoC support two 5G SIMs with its Voice over New Radio (VoNR) services.

As per the MediaTek website, the MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC features four Cortex-A76 cores clocked at up to 2.6GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 2GHz. The GPU is the Mali-G57 MC5 with a maximum display resolution of 2,520x1,080 pixels and a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. Notably, the Dimensity 800 SoC by MediaTek has slightly slower CPU clock speeds at 2GHz and the features the Mali-G57 MC4 GPU. The newer Dimensity 820 SoC provides several improvements over the Dimensity 800 SoC.

The Dimensity 820 SoC comes with MediaTek HyperEngine 2.0 that gives the chipset “best-in-class gaming experiences, with up to 33 percent more gaming performance than direct alternatives.” The engine also brings networking optimisations, rapid responsiveness, and picture quality enhancements.

The company also states that the MediaTek APU 3.0, which is the AI Processing Unit, present in the Dimensity 820 SoC provides better benchmark performance, precise AI-camera actions, and improves power efficiency. MediaTek's Imagiq 5.0 technology allows for up to four concurrent cameras and up to 80-megapixel sensors. The chip is capable of automatically capturing frames at different exposures and fusing them into a single video stream for enhanced video output.

It also supports up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and H.264, H.265/HEVC video encoding. With the company's MiraVision Video technology, the Dimensity 820 SoC gets AI-PQ, HDR Composer (SDR to HDR), and enhanced HDR10+ video playback.

It comes with 5G support and 2CC Carrier Aggregation, which allows for seamless handover between two 5G connection areas. The Dimensity 820 SoC also has support for Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.1, FM radio, UFS storage, and 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) video recording.

The MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC shares a lot of features with the recently unveiled 5G-Integrated Dimensity 1000+ SoC, except for a few additional features like support for up to 144Hz refresh rate panels. The Dimensity 1000+ SoC will be first seen in the upcoming iQoo Z1 5G set to launch tomorrow, May 19.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MediaTek, MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC, MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme X50 Pro Player Edition Teased to Pack Snapdragon 865 SoC, Key Specifications and Price Tipped
Mi 10 Goes on Sale in India via Amazon, Mi Store: Price in India, Offers, Specifications

Related Stories

MediaTek Announces Octa-Core Dimensity 820 5G Chipset Optimised for Premium User Experiences
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max First Impressions
  2. OnePlus 8 Will Go on Sale Today at 2pm on Amazon
  3. Realme Narzo 10 Review
  4. Reliance Aims for 2 Crore Jio Fiber Subscribers
  5. Realme TV Teaser Reveals Key Features and Specifications of Upcoming Television
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. E-Commerce Companies May Resume Full Services From Today
  8. Oppo Suspends Operations at Plant After 6 Workers Test COVID-19 Positive
  9. Nokia 6.3 May Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
  10. Moto G8 Power Lite Will Launch in India on May 21
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel Announced 'Work@Home' Solutions for Businesses
  2. Mi 10 Goes on Sale in India via Amazon, Mi Store: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  3. MediaTek Announces Octa-Core Dimensity 820 5G Chipset Optimised for Premium User Experiences
  4. Realme X50 Pro Player Edition Teased to Pack Snapdragon 865 SoC, Key Specifications and Price Tipped
  5. Oppo Suspends Operations at Greater Noida Plant After 6 Workers Test COVID-19 Positive
  6. Reliance Aims for 2 Crore Jio Fiber Subscribers, 5 Crore Den and Hathway Users
  7. Tata Sky HD+ Upgrade Price Reduced to Rs. 5,999 for Existing Subscribers
  8. Swiggy Lays Off 1,100 Employees, Shuts Down Cloud Kitchens to Mitigate Coronavirus Impact
  9. Realme TV Teaser Confirms MediaTek Processor, Dolby Audio in Upcoming Television: Key Features and Specifications Revealed
  10. Moto G8 Power Lite to Launch in India on May 21, Flipkart Teaser Page Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com