Technology News

MediaTek Working on 5G-Capable Chipset Built on 7nm Process: Report

, 07 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
MediaTek Working on 5G-Capable Chipset Built on 7nm Process: Report

MediaTek's 7nm process-based SoC is expected to launch later this year

Highlights

  • MediaTek is working on a new 5G-capable processor built on 7nm process
  • It will power high-end phones, will be positioned above Helio P90
  • MediaTek already offers a 7nm process-based 5G baseband chipset

Chipmaker MediaTek has revealed that it is working on a chipset built on the 7nm manufacturing process and with support for 5G connectivity. The new work-in-progress chip will be positioned above the company's Helio P90 SoC and will power high-end phones. The new 7nm chip will be launched this year, but an exact timeline wasn't revealed. Whenever it launches, the chip will go head-to-head to the Snapdragon 855 SoC by Qualcomm. Given MediaTek's track record, this chip will be cheaper than the competition, giving OEM makers the ability to make cheaper 5G smartphones.

Finbarr Moynihan, MediaTek's vice president of corporate sales and business development for the Americas and Europe, has confirmed to Android Authority that they are working on a smartphone processor built on the 7nm process. The executive said that it will power 'high-end phones' and will be more capable than the 12nm Helio P90 processor. Kevin Keating, MediaTek's director of global public relations, also confirmed to the publication that the upcoming chipset series would offer 5G capabilities.

"I think you'll see something moving up-tier from us. How we brand it and what it shows up as, I'm not sure. But you'll certainly see more high-end capability than, say, we've exhibited on the P90," Moynihan told the publication.

This chip is said to launch later this year, however an exact time frame for its arrival, isn't known yet.

MediaTek also has its Helio M70 5G baseband chipset that it showcased in December. It will be available to manufacturers later this year, and phones will integrate it in second half of 2020. The chipset was first announced at Computex 2018. The M70 is based on TSMC's 7nm process, has a transfer rate of 5Gbps, and supports 5G NR (New Radio).

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MediaTek, 5G, MediaTek Helio P90, Helio P90
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
ISRO to Get Help for Gaganyaan Project From France: CNES
New Apex Legends Character, Battle Pass Release Date Leaked
MediaTek Working on 5G-Capable Chipset Built on 7nm Process: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 5 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Women's Day Sale 2019 Has Kicked Off With These Offers
  2. Mi TV 4A Pro 32 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  3. Google's Bolo App Seeks to Help Rural Indian Kids Enhance Reading Skills
  4. Fitbit Launches Lower-Cost Fitness Devices to Combat Samsung, Apple
  5. Realme 3 vs Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M20
  6. Samsung Galaxy M30 to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today
  7. 'Paytm First' Loyalty Programme Takes on Amazon Prime, Flipkart Plus
  8. Brace Yourselves for a Password-Free Web in the Near Future
  9. Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e Launched in India
  10. Blaupunkt Launches New Range of Wireless and Wired Earphones in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.