MarQ M3 Smart is the first smartphone to launch from the Flipkart-owned brand. The company has earlier launched smart TVs and speakers in its range. The MarQ M3 Smart is a budget handset that features a waterdrop-style notch and has a dual rear camera setup. It lacks a fingerprint scanner and is powered by an octa-core processor, although the specific model was not revealed. The MarQ M3 Smart will go on sale during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. It comes with a 3.5mm audio jack and has a Micro USB port for charging.

MarQ M3 Smart price in India, sale

The new MarQ M3 Smart smartphone is priced at Rs. 7,999 for the sole 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option. However, it will be sold for Rs. 6,299 for a limited time. It will go on sale via Flipkart starting October 7 as part of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The MarQ M3 Smart comes in two colour options – Black and Blue.

MarQ M3 Smart specifications

As for the specifications, the MarQ M3 Smart runs on Android 10 and features a 6.088-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass protection. It is powered by the 1.6GHz octa-core processor paired with 2GB RAM. Internal storage is at 32GB with the option to expand further using a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

MarQ M3 Smart has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel main camera and a bokeh lens. Camera features include night mode, beauty mode, slow motion, time lapse, and more. Up front, the MarQ M3 Smart has a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that claims to offer about 24 hours of music, 9 hours of movie-watching, and around 42 hours of call time. It supports Face Unlock but lacks a fingerprint scanner.

Connectivity options include 3.5mm audio jack, Micro USB port, dual-SIM slots, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, 4G support, and more. The MarQ M3 Smart weighs 185 grams and measures at 148x70.9x10.75mm.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.