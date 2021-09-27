MarQ M3 Smart is the first smartphone to launch from the Flipkart-owned brand. The company has earlier launched smart TVs and speakers in its range. The MarQ M3 Smart is a budget handset that features a waterdrop-style notch and has a dual rear camera setup. It lacks a fingerprint scanner and is powered by an octa-core processor, although the specific model was not revealed. The MarQ M3 Smart will go on sale during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. It comes with a 3.5mm audio jack and has a Micro USB port for charging.
The new MarQ M3 Smart smartphone is priced at Rs. 7,999 for the sole 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option. However, it will be sold for Rs. 6,299 for a limited time. It will go on sale via Flipkart starting October 7 as part of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The MarQ M3 Smart comes in two colour options – Black and Blue.
As for the specifications, the MarQ M3 Smart runs on Android 10 and features a 6.088-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass protection. It is powered by the 1.6GHz octa-core processor paired with 2GB RAM. Internal storage is at 32GB with the option to expand further using a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 256GB).
MarQ M3 Smart has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel main camera and a bokeh lens. Camera features include night mode, beauty mode, slow motion, time lapse, and more. Up front, the MarQ M3 Smart has a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that claims to offer about 24 hours of music, 9 hours of movie-watching, and around 42 hours of call time. It supports Face Unlock but lacks a fingerprint scanner.
Connectivity options include 3.5mm audio jack, Micro USB port, dual-SIM slots, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, 4G support, and more. The MarQ M3 Smart weighs 185 grams and measures at 148x70.9x10.75mm.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement