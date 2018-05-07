Man Held At Delhi Airport With 100 iPhone X Handsets

A man was arrested by the customs department at the Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle in 100 iPhone X handsets, an official said today. The 53-year-old accused was intercepted by the customs after his arrival from Dubai on Friday.

"Hundred iPhone X handsets worth a total of Rs 85.61 lakh were seized from his baggage after a thorough search," Additional Commissioner of customs at the airport, Amandeep Singh, said.

The iPhone X was unveiled in September last year and launched in India a couple of months later. It was released at Rs. 89,000 for the 64GB variant, and Rs. 1,02,000 for the 256GB variant, making it the first mainstream smartphone in the country to cost over Rs. 1 lakh. It has since become even more expensive, as Apple increased its prices after Budget 2018 due to a hike in import custom duties. At present, the iPhone X price in India (MRP) for the 64GB and 256GB variants are Rs. 95,390 and Rs. 1,08,930, respectively.

Despite its high price tag, the iPhone X has been a success for Apple, and has helped the company rake in sales volumes as well as sale revenue. According to Strategy Analytics, iPhone X was the best selling smartphone of the first quarter of 2018. Similarly, Counterpoint had said it alone accounted for as much as 35 percent share of the smartphone industry's profits in Q4 2017.