Technology News
loading

Make in India: Oppo Plans to Assemble 100 Million Smartphones in India Next Year

Oppo accounted for a market share of 11.8 percent in Q3 in the country, according to the IDC.

By | Updated: 31 December 2019 17:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Make in India: Oppo Plans to Assemble 100 Million Smartphones in India Next Year

In 2020, we would like to pace up our growth," said Sumit Walia, VP, Product and Marketing, Oppo India

Highlights
  • Oppo aims to manufacture 100 million handsets in India by end of 2020
  • The year would see an aggressive retail push by us: Oppo
  • Oppo reportedly registered growth of 92.3 percent in Q3 in India

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo aims to manufacture 100 million handsets in India by the end of 2020, a top company executive said on Tuesday, adding that the year would also see an aggressive retail push to let more people experience flagship devices. The brand registered a growth of 92.3 percent in Q3 (July-September period) in India, achieving a market share of 11.8 per cent, according to the IDC.

"In 2020, we would like to pace up our growth with a continued focus on 'make in India' as we expect to manufacture 100 million units by the end of next year. We will also focus on building an integrated technology system to power immersive and personalised 5G experiences," Sumit Walia, Vice President, Product and Marketing, Oppo India, told IANS.

The key focus areas for the company would be the development of differentiated form factors and meaningful innovation for all, while delivering a premium experience to consumers.

"In line with our aim to further elevate the premium experience, we plan to open multiple premium flagship stores across the country," Walia added.

The year gone by brought extensive growth for Oppo, in terms of product portfolio expansion, strengthening of manufacturing capabilities, breakthroughs in R&D and increase in retail touchpoints.

"We successfully catered both the budget and premium smartphone segment in India through our A to K series and the recently launched Reno and Reno2 series," said Walia.

Oppo became the second-largest smartphone player in the fast-growing $300-500 segment in the country, according to an IDC report.

The company has six global institutes and four research centres and one of them is in Hyderabad. It is going to expand its presence in Hyderabad or possibly in Bengaluru to invest more in the R&D space.

As the industry is driving innovation at a breakneck pace while dramatically influencing the price-to-value ratio, Oppo expects 2020 to usher in some never-seen-before trends.

"In 2020, we can expect smartphone manufacturers to further push the bars and introduce ground-breaking camera capabilities in mid-segment in order to bring the most high-tech innovations to a larger audience," Walia told IANS.

The year will also mark the true coming-out for high-speed 5G connectivity.

5G is expected to deliver transfer speeds that are up to 200 times faster than the current 4G networks.

"It will play a significant role in boosting faster wireless access, ultra-high-definition video streaming, Cloud gaming and more immersive Virtual and Augmented Reality (VR/AR) experiences and thus accelerating the overall growth of the smartphone industry," Walia elaborated.

One of the technology trends picking up fast is Artificial Intelligence (AI).

"In 2020, we are bound to see wider adoption of AI as smartphone providers will introduce tailored applications for specific requirements. Besides, expect AI's impact and functionality to be more visible in other areas such as retail marketing, IT operations and so on," the OPPO executive noted.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo

Related Stories

Make in India: Oppo Plans to Assemble 100 Million Smartphones in India Next Year
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. RIL Introduces JioMart Grocery Delivery Service as Its E-Commerce Venture
  2. Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro Alleged Price and Specifications Surface on the Web
  3. Flipkart's Next Sale Kicks Off at Midnight: What to Expect
  4. Star Trek, Russell Peters, Angry Birds, and More on Prime Video in January
  5. Xiaomi Mi Watch Color Leak Tips 1.39-Inch AMOLED Display, 420mAh Battery
  6. TCL to Unveil Next-Generation Mini-LED Technology at CES 2020
  7. Realme 5i to Launch on January 6, Specifications Tipped by Online Listing
  8. China Jails Scientist Who Edited Babies' Genes
  9. PSA: WhatsApp Ends Support for Windows Phone Platform
  10. Oppo A9 2020 Gets a Vanilla Mint Colour Variant in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Make in India: Oppo Plans to Assemble 100 Million Smartphones in India Next Year
  2. New Year's Eve: Ola to Deploy 'Safety Scouts' in 7 Cities Today
  3. Brazil Fines Facebook $1.6 Million for Improper Sharing of User Data
  4. Microsoft Says North Korea-Linked Hackers Stole Sensitive Information
  5. Google’s New ‘Watchlist’ Feature Lets You Bookmark Movies and TV Shows, Mobile Only for Now
  6. Google Maps Now Uses Hyperspace Animation While Switching Between Planets
  7. Uber Sues California Over Gig-Economy Labour Law, Claiming It's Unconstitutional
  8. Realme 5 Pro, Realme X Start Receiving Updates in India With December Android Security Patch, Other Changes
  9. Hefty Fine for Not Using Digital Payments by January 31, 2020
  10. Sony Gets Patent for a New PlayStation Controller: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.