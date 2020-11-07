iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders are live, and with it, Apple has also listed prices of the MagSafe Duo wireless charger, leather sleeves, and leather cases for the new iPhone 12 range on Apple Store. The MagSafe Duo wireless charger was announced during the iPhone 12 launch event, but its pricing and availability was not known back then. Now, the pricing of the MagSafe Duo wireless charger has been listed on Apple Store, but its availability is still not known.

The MagSafe Duo wireless charger is priced at Rs. 13,900 in India and $129 in the US. The charger is still listed as ‘coming soon' on Apple Store with no exact date announced for availability. Unlike the MagSafe charger, the MagSafe Duo enables users to charge the iPhone and the Apple Watch simultaneously. The regular MagSafe charger is priced at Rs. 4,500 in India and $39 in the US. The charger box has a USB Type-C cable inside, but the adapter will have to be purchased separately.

Alongside the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders, leather sleeve case options for the new iPhone range have also gone live on Apple Store. These leather sleeve options are priced at Rs. 12,900 in India and $129 in the US. The sleeves are offered in Product Red, Saddle Brown, Pink Citrus, and Baltic Blue colour options.

Similarly, leather cases of iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max have also been listed on Apple Store for $59 in the US and Rs. 5,900 in India. These cases are listed in Baltic Blue, California Poppy, Saddle Brown, Black, and Product Red. Both the leather sleeve and leather case support MagSafe.

Apple began taking pre-orders of iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max on November 6, while iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are already on sale. iPhone 12 mini is the cheapest in the range, starting at just Rs. 69,900, while iPhone 12 Pro Max is the most expensive, starting at Rs. 1,29,900.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.