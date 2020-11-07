Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • MagSafe Duo Wireless Charger Price in India Revealed, Listed as ‘Coming Soon’ on Apple Store

MagSafe Duo Wireless Charger Price in India Revealed, Listed as ‘Coming Soon’ on Apple Store

Apple’s MagSafe Duo wireless charger is priced at Rs. 13,900 in India and $129 in the US.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 7 November 2020 12:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
MagSafe Duo Wireless Charger Price in India Revealed, Listed as ‘Coming Soon’ on Apple Store

MagSafe Duo charger enables users to charge the iPhone and the Apple Watch simultaneously

Highlights
  • iPhone 12 range leather sleeves are priced at Rs. 12,900 in India
  • iPhone 12 series leather case is priced at Rs. 5,900
  • iPhone 12 leather sleeves are listed to be coming soon

iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders are live, and with it, Apple has also listed prices of the MagSafe Duo wireless charger, leather sleeves, and leather cases for the new iPhone 12 range on Apple Store. The MagSafe Duo wireless charger was announced during the iPhone 12 launch event, but its pricing and availability was not known back then. Now, the pricing of the MagSafe Duo wireless charger has been listed on Apple Store, but its availability is still not known.

The MagSafe Duo wireless charger is priced at Rs. 13,900 in India and $129 in the US. The charger is still listed as ‘coming soon' on Apple Store with no exact date announced for availability. Unlike the MagSafe charger, the MagSafe Duo enables users to charge the iPhone and the Apple Watch simultaneously. The regular MagSafe charger is priced at Rs. 4,500 in India and $39 in the US. The charger box has a USB Type-C cable inside, but the adapter will have to be purchased separately.

Alongside the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders, leather sleeve case options for the new iPhone range have also gone live on Apple Store. These leather sleeve options are priced at Rs. 12,900 in India and $129 in the US. The sleeves are offered in Product Red, Saddle Brown, Pink Citrus, and Baltic Blue colour options.

Similarly, leather cases of iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max have also been listed on Apple Store for $59 in the US and Rs. 5,900 in India. These cases are listed in Baltic Blue, California Poppy, Saddle Brown, Black, and Product Red. Both the leather sleeve and leather case support MagSafe.

Apple began taking pre-orders of iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max on November 6, while iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are already on sale. iPhone 12 mini is the cheapest in the range, starting at just Rs. 69,900, while iPhone 12 Pro Max is the most expensive, starting at Rs. 1,29,900.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MagSafe Duo, MagSafe Duo Price in India, MagSafe Duo Specifications, iPhone 12 Series Leather Sleeve, iPhone 12 Series LEather Case, iphone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Google Pay, PhonePe Hit by India's Move to Limit Some Digital Payments Players

Related Stories

MagSafe Duo Wireless Charger Price in India Revealed, Listed as ‘Coming Soon’ on Apple Store
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  2. Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Specifications Tipped Through TENAA
  3. Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Crosses Rs. 11 Lakh Mark in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy M21s With Super AMOLED Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  5. Google Pay, PhonePe Hit by India's Move to Limit Digital Payments Players
  6. PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X: Release Date, Price, Games, and More
  7. Vivo V20 SE With Snapdragon 665 SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched in India
  8. BSNL Rated Best for Call Quality, Jio and Vodafone Second in TRAI Data
  9. Everything you need to know about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  10. iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max Pre-Orders Start in India, Other Markets
#Latest Stories
  1. MagSafe Duo Wireless Charger Price in India Revealed, Listed as ‘Coming Soon’ on Apple Store
  2. Google Pay, PhonePe Hit by India's Move to Limit Some Digital Payments Players
  3. Facebook Groups Buzzed With Calls for Violence Ahead of US Election
  4. Airtel, Vi (Vodafone Idea) to Disclose Details of Special Tariffs and Offers to TRAI: Supreme Court
  5. Apple to Make Data Tracking Disclosure Mandatory for App Store Developers After December 8
  6. iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max Pre-Orders Start in India, US, Other Key Markets
  7. BSNL Best in Voice Quality, Jio and Vodafone Tie for Second, Airtel Third in TRAI My Call User Data
  8. Redmi Note 9 Gets a New Colour Variant in India
  9. LG Velvet Dual Screen Smartphone Up for Pre-Order on Flipkart With Bank Discounts
  10. Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Specifications Tipped Through TENAA Listing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com