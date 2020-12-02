Technology News
loading

MagSafe Duo Wireless Charger Goes on Sale More Than a Month After Apple Announced It

MagSafe Duo wireless charger enables users to charge an iPhone and an Apple Watch simultaneously.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 2 December 2020 11:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
MagSafe Duo Wireless Charger Goes on Sale More Than a Month After Apple Announced It

MagSafe Duo doesn’t bundle an adapter and that needs to be purchased separately

Highlights
  • MagSafe Duo wireless charger is still not available in India
  • In the US, the MagSafe Duo is priced at $129
  • The wireless charger is compatible with all Apple Watch models

Apple's MagSafe Duo wireless charger is now on sale in the US. The charger is available to buy online through the Apple Store in the US. Unfortunately, it is still listed to be ‘currently unavailable' in India. The MagSafe Duo charger was announced during the iPhone 12 launch event in October and it has finally become available. The wireless charger enables users to charge an iPhone and an Apple Watch simultaneously. Apple also sells a MagSafe charger that only charges one device at a time — an iPhone or a pair of AirPods with wireless charging.

The MagSafe Duo is priced at $129 in the US. It is now available through the Apple online store and its shipping time is listed to be just one business day. The MagSafe Duo wireless charger is available in a single White colour and there is an EMI option of $10.75 per month for 12 months.

In India, the MagSafe Duo wireless charger is priced at Rs. 13,900. The EMI option is listed to be Rs. 1,636 per month. As mentioned, it is still ‘currently unavailable' for shipping. The MagSafe Duo is compatible with iPhone 8 series and above phones, all Apple Watch models, and all AirPods models. Although, the magnetic alignment experience only applies to iPhone 12 series phones.

MagSafe Duo doesn't bundle an adapter and that needs to be purchased separately. Apple recommends separately buying a 20W USB Type-C power adapter for faster wireless charging up to 11W or a 27W or higher rated USB Type-C power adapter for faster wireless charging up to 14W. Inside the box, the MagSafe Duo charger is bundled with a one-metre USB Type-C to Lightning Cable.

As mentioned, there is also a MagSafe Charger that allows only one device to charge at a time. It is priced at Rs. 4,500 in India and $39 in the US. It is available to buy in both the countries. The MagSafe Charger is compatible with iPhone 8 series and above phones, and all AirPods models.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MagSafe Duo, MagSafe Duo Charger, MagSafe Duo Sale, MagSafe Duo Price in US, MagSafe Duo Price in India, MagSafe Duo Specifications, MagSafe Duo Features, Apple
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Xbox Game Pass December 2020 Games: Control, Doom Eternal, Assetto Corsa Among 17 Titles

Related Stories

MagSafe Duo Wireless Charger Goes on Sale More Than a Month After Apple Announced It
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here Are Google Play’s List of Best Android Apps, Games of 2020 in India
  2. Nokia C3 Price in India Slashed: What You Need to Know
  3. Vivo V20 Pro Price in India Revealed Ahead of Official Launch
  4. Facebook Buys Online Customer Service Startup Kustomer
  5. Redmi Note 7 Pro Gets MIUI 12 Update With New Camera Filters
  6. FAU-G Mobile Game Goes Live on Google Play
  7. Micromax Co-Founder Suggests a 6GB RAM Phone in the Works
  8. Everything You Need to Know About Cyberpunk 2077
  9. Samsung Said to Discontinue High-End Galaxy Note Smartphones
  10. Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU to Be Faster Than GeForce RTX 2080 Super
#Latest Stories
  1. MagSafe Duo Wireless Charger Goes on Sale More Than a Month After Apple Announced It
  2. Xbox Game Pass December 2020 Games: Control, Doom Eternal, Assetto Corsa Among 17 Titles
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21+ Alleged CAD Renders Leaked; Galaxy S21 Series May Be Cheaper Than Galaxy S20 Series
  4. Redmi 9 Power, Mi 10i India Variant Details Leaked; New Redmi Note 9 Series Crosses 300,000 Sales Record
  5. China’s Chang’e 5 Spacecraft Lands on Moon to Bring Rocks Back to Earth for the First Time Since 1970s
  6. Amazon, Blackberry Team Up to Create Cloud-Based Vehicle Software Platform IVY
  7. Amazon Web Services Taps Own Arm-Based Chips for New Supercomputing Offering
  8. Facebook Oversight Board Begins Daunting Task on Content Disputes
  9. Facebook-Backed Digital Coin Libra Renamed Diem to Gain Regulatory Approval
  10. Slack Work-Chat Service to Be Acquired by Salesforce in $27.7-Billion Deal
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com