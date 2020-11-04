MagSafe Duo Wireless Charger Reportedly Spotted on Korea’s NRRA Site

Apple's MagSafe Duo has been spotted on a Korean compliance site, according to reports. Apple introduced support for MagSafe wireless charging with its latest iPhone 12 line-up, which includes the iPhone 12 mini, basic iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The MagSafe range of accessories introduced at the event includes a MagSafe charger, MagSafe Duo accessory, and range of cases. While the cases and the MagSafe wireless charger went on sale on October 16, the MagSafe Duo pricing and availability details were not announced. Now, the accessory has been spotted on Korea's National Radio Research Agency (NRRA) compliance site, hinting that Apple is working on unveiling the product in the future.

MacRumors spotted the MagSafe Duo wireless charger first on Korea's NRRA certification site. The listing offers little information on pricing or availability, but it does hint at Apple working on the launch of the accessory. While the MagSafe wireless charger is able to charge the iPhone, the MagSafe Duo is able to charge the iPhone and the Apple Watch simultaneously. During the iPhone 12 event, Apple had vaguely said that the MagSafe Duo will be available at a later date.

The MagSafe charger is priced in India at Rs. 4,500 ($39 in the US), so the MagSafe Duo should be slightly more expensive than that, given its added abilities. Recently published Apple support pages confirm that the iPhone 12 mini supports 12W MagSafe wireless charging, whereas the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max support up to 15W charging capacity with the MAgSafe chargers. Lightning accessories such as headphones that are compatible with MagSafe charger will offer wireless charging speeds of up to 7.5W only, to comply with regulatory standards.

Apple also notes that iPhone 12 series units with cases more than 2.1mm thickness may not charge well via a MagSafe charger. It says the cases with MagSafe support must have a uniform maximum thickness of 2.1mm, though it recommends them to be 2.0mm thick.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.