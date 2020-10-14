MagSafe is back with Apple, as a new line of iPhone accessories, most notably its own new MagSafe charging pad and MagSafe Duo foldable charger for iPhone and Apple Watch. The newly announced iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max all feature magnets on the rear to help align compatible wireless chargers, but these can also be used as mounting points for other accessories such as cases. Third-party brands including Belkin will also soon unveil their own MagSafe accessories including charging docks and car adapters.

The use of magnets will allow iPhone users to snap their phones into the optimal position for charging, which can help prevent losses in efficiency and charging speed due to misalignment. The new MagSafe chargers are Qi standard compliant and deliver up to 15W, so will work with other Qi devices regardless of magnetic alignment.

Apple has priced the new MagSafe charger at Rs. 4,500 ($39 in the US) and it will be available starting October 16. Pricing and availability information for the MagSafe Duo accessory have not yet been announced. Apple will also sell silicone cases in eight colours and clear plastic cases for the iPhone 12 series, priced at Rs. 4,900 each, starting from the same date. Leather cases will go on sale from November 6, but pricing is not known yet. The snap-on leather wallet is priced at Rs. 5,600 and it will also be on sale in four colours starting October 16. The leather sleeve will also go on sale in the future.

Apple will sell a variety of magnetic cases and accessories that snap on to the iPhone 12 series

The leather wallet can snap on to the back of any of the new iPhone 12 models, and can also be attached while these phones are in a compatible case. The wallet is shielded and safe for credit cards, according to Apple. Wireless charging will work through cases as well. The leather sleeve accessory has a cutout where the time is shown on an iPhone screen, and uses sensors so the iPhone knows when it's inserted and can show the time.

According to Apple, the magnets are optimised with a custom nano-crystalline shield to deal with magnetic flux and new NFC and magnetic field sensors. The company famously cancelled its AirPower charging mat after touting the ability to charge multiple devices wirelessly and simultaneously regardless of alignment. It was delayed repeatedly and then cancelled after multiple rumours and leaks suggested that Apple had had a hard time engineering it, and that it did not work safely or within specifications.

