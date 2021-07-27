Technology News
MagSafe Battery Pack Teardown Reveals Power Capacity, Two Identical Batteries, More Details

MagSafe Battery Pack price in India is set at Rs. 10,900.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 27 July 2021 16:34 IST
MagSafe Battery Pack Teardown Reveals Power Capacity, Two Identical Batteries, More Details

Photo Credit: YouTube/ ChargerLAB

MagSafe Battery Pack has a metal heat sink attached to the shell for proper heat dissipation

Highlights
  • MagSafe Battery Pack is priced in the US at $99
  • MagSafe Battery Pack has two identical batteries inside
  • Total battery capacity is listed to be at 1,460mAh

MagSafe Battery Pack was launched earlier this month by Apple for its iPhone 12 series. A teardown of this wireless on-the-go battery charger reveals the battery capacity and other details. The MagSafe Battery Pack has two identical batteries integrated inside and each are labelled as 5.733Wh. In total, the MagSage Battery Pack has a capacity of 1,460mAh and the voltage is at 7.62V. The teardown also offers extensive details about the circuits inside the battery pack, along with heat dissipation and other details.

The latest teardown has been published by ChargerLAB on YouTube. In the video, the MagSafe Battery Pack from Apple is completely dismantled to show its viewers the internals and the battery capacity. The cover itself has two copper coils, with one that is connected to an NFC chip. Once the PCB module is removed, two batteries of identical sizes are revealed. The total capacity of 1,460mAh is quite less for a battery pack, especially when compared to other third-party battery packs out there.

A metal heat sink and a copper foil are attached to the shell for better heat dissipation. ChargerLAB goes on to detail all the circuits and silicon on the PCB module. You can watch the full video below:

Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack carries a price tag of Rs. 10,900 in India ($99 in the US). It is currently available for orders in the US. The Apple India online store has also listed the battery pack, but delivery is listed to be ‘currently unavailable.'

The MagSafe Battery Pack is compatible with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Once the battery pack is attached on the back, it starts charging the iPhone automatically, without any need for pressing a button. The MagSafe Battery Pack can be charged while attached to the iPhone with a Lightning cable.

Amazon's annual shopping extravaganza, Prime Day, is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: MagSafe Battery Pack, MagSafe, Apple, MagSafe Battery Pack Price in India
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
