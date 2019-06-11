LG has now expanded its portfolio by launching the LG X6 smartphone in South Korea. The phone is MIL-STD 810G certified for durablilty. It comes with triple rear cameras aligned horizontally and a waterdrop-notch up front. Key specifications include a MediaTek MT6762 SoC, a 6.26-inch HD+ display, a 13-megapixel selfie sensor, and a 3,500mAh battery. The phone has been launched in two colour options, supports LG Pay, and has in-built Google Assistant support as well. In India, LG is gearing up to launch the W-series and make it available on Amazon India.

LG X6 price

Coming back to the LG X6, the phone is priced in South Korea at KRW 349,800 (roughly Rs. 20,500). It has been made available in the market in two colour gradient finishes - New Moroccan Blue and New Aurora Black. There is no word on if the phone will launch in markets outside of South Korea.

LG X6 specifications

As for specifications, the LG X6 is seen to sport a rear fingerprint sensor, and is listed to run on Android Pie. The phone sports a 6.26-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display and is powered by the MediaTek MT6762 SoC paired with 3GB RAM.

Optics include a 16-megapixel primary sensor, another 5-megapixel wide-angel lens, and a third 2-megapixel depth sensor as well. Up front, there is a 13-megapixel camera for selfies. The phone is listed to pack 64GB of inbuilt storage with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot (up to 2TB). The LG X6 packs a 3,500mAh battery that touts to last up to 13 hours of talk time and 625 hours of standby time. The phone measures at 161.3x77x8.7mm and weighs 172 grams.