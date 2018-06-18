Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

LG X5 (2018) With Front Flash, 4000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

 
, 18 June 2018
LG X5 (2018) With Front Flash, 4000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Highlights

  • LG X5 (2018) has been launched in South Korea
  • The new smartphone comes as the successor to the LG X5
  • It is available with a price tag of KRW 363,000 (roughly Rs. 22,400)

LG X5 (2018) has been launched in South Korea. The new smartphone is the successor to the original X5 that was announced last year. The handset packs a massive 4500mAh battery that supports fast charging technology. There is also LG Pay support to conveniently make payments through compatible point-of-sale (PoS) machines. LG has provided a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor that recognises fingerprints to unlock the screen as well as doubles as a shutter button to let users easily capture shots with a tap of their finger. The handset will go on sale through major carriers in the region, including SKT, KT, and LG Uplus.

LG X5 (2018) price

The LG X5 (2018) price in South Korea has been set at KRW 363,000 (approximately Rs. 22,400). It comes in Moroccan Blue colour option.

LG X5 (2018) specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) LG X5 (2018) runs Android 8.0 Oreo and features a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display with the standard 16:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek MT6750 SoC, coupled with 2GB of LPDDR3 RAM. The smartphone has a 13-megapixel camera sensor on the back along with an LED flash. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel camera sensor along with a soft LED flash.

LG has given 32GB of eMMC onboard storage on the X5 (2018) that is expandable via microSD card. In terms of connectivity, there is 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Besides, it packs a 4000mAh battery with fast charging support and weighs 171 grams.

Display5.50-inch
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution720x1280 pixels
RAM2GB
OSAndroid 8.0
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity4500mAh
Honor 7C
