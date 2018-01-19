LG on Friday launched the new LG X4+ in South Korea. The LG X4+ is the first smartphone to feature the LG Pay smartphone payment platform. It will allow users to enter their fingerprints or passwords to make payments. Additionally, LG has introduced Finger Touch that will enable users to take selfies and screenshots by pressing the fingerprint sensor. The phone has been priced at KRW 300,000 (roughly Rs. 17,900) and will be available later this month on three mobile carriers in South Korea.

The LG X4+ sports an aluminium back and comes in two colour variants - Moroccan Blue and Lavender Violet. The smartphone is claimed to have passed the 6-part MIL-STD 810G military standard of the US Department of Defense, which covers impact, vibration, high temperature, low temperature, humidity, and thermal shock.

LG X4+ specifications

The LG X4+ sports a 5.3-inch (720x1280 pixels) HD IPS display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, coupled with 2GB LPDDR3 RAM. There is a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with 77-degree angle, and a 5-megapixel front sensor with 100-degree wide-angle lens. The smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat.

The phone has 32GB of inbuilt storage expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, and USB Type-B. Dimensions of the phone are 148.6x75.1x8.6mm and the weight is 172.3 grams. There is a 3000mAh battery under the hood.

Features of the phone include a fingerprint sensor (on the back), LG Pay, and Hi-Fi DAC audio. With Hi-Fi DAC, the LG X4+ supports up to 32-bit 192kHz audio output.

"We will continue to provide customers with opportunities to experience differentiated design and performance of LG's premium smartphones," said Lee Sang-kyu, head of Korea Mobile Group.