Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • LG X2 (2019) aka LG K30 (2019) With FullVision Display, Snapdragon 425 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

LG X2 (2019) aka LG K30 (2019) With FullVision Display, Snapdragon 425 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

The phone carries a price tag of KRW 198,000 (roughly Rs. 11,500).

By | Updated: 5 August 2019 14:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
LG X2 (2019) aka LG K30 (2019) With FullVision Display, Snapdragon 425 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

LG X2 (2019) aka LG K30 (2019) comes with a MIL-STD 810G military standard-based build

Highlights
  • LG X2 (2019) will debut in global markets at LG K30 (2019)
  • The phone comes as a successor to the LG X2 that was launched last year
  • It comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button

LG X2 (2019), which will debut in the global markets as the LG K30 (2019), has been launched in South Korea. The new smartphone comes as a successor to the LG X2 that was unveiled in the South Korean market as a new budget model back in June last year. The LG X2 (2019) sports an HD+ FullVision display and runs Android 9 Pie. LG has also provided a dedicated button to activate Google Assistant. Further, the LG X2 (2019) has a MIL-STD 810G military standard-based build and packs a 3,000mAh battery.

LG X2 (2019) price

The LG X2 (2019) price is set at KRW 198,000 (roughly Rs. 11,500) for the lone 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option. The smartphone comes in a 'New Aurora Black' colour option.

LG has confirmed through a press release that the LG X2 (2019) will debut in Europe, including Germany, Italy, and Poland, as well as the US as the LG K30 (2019). This could be the upgrade of the original LG K30 that was launched back in May last year.

To recall, LG unveiled the original X2 in South Korea back in late June last year. The phone had an identical price tag of KRW 198,000 that comes with the latest model.

LG X2 (2019) aka LG K30 (2019) specifications, features

The LG X2 (2019) aka LG K30 (2019) runs Android 9 Pie and features a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) FullVision display along with 295ppi of pixel density. Under the hood, the phone has the quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM.

LG has provided a single, 13-megapixel camera at the back of the new smartphone that supports Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF) for a faster focus performance. In terms of taking selfies, the phone houses a 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

For storing content, the LG X2 (2019) aka LG K30 (2019) has 32GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and Micro-USB.

The X2 (2019) aka LG K30 (2019) packs a 3,000mAh battery. Besides, the phone measures 147x71.5x8.2mm and weighs 147 grams.

LG X2 2019

LG X2 2019

Display5.45-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 425
Front Camera5-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel
RAM2GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity3000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1440 pixels
LG K30 2019

LG K30 2019

Display5.45-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 425
Front Camera5-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel
RAM2GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity3000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1440 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG X2 2019 price, LG X2 2019 specifications, LG X2 2019, LG K30 2019 price in India, LG K30 2019 specifications, LG K30 2019, LG
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Amazon Freedom Sale 2019 BlockBuster Deals Previewed, App Registrations Begin
LG X2 (2019) aka LG K30 (2019) With FullVision Display, Snapdragon 425 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart to Take on Amazon With Its National Shopping Days Sale This Week
  2. OnePlus 7T Pro Alleged Live Images Leaked, Tipping Design
  3. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 to Go on Sale in India Today via Mi.com, Flipkart
  4. Vivo S1 Reportedly Up for Pre-Orders in India Ahead of August 7 Launch
  5. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 Now Available on Open Sale in India
  6. Amazon Freedom Sale Will Offer 'Lowest Prices' on These Mobile Phones
  7. Hobbs and Shaw, The Lion King Rule the Worldwide Weekend Box Office
  8. Robert Downey Jr. Blames His ‘Assistant’ for Using the Wrong Phone
  9. Redmi K20 Pro's Hi-Fi DAC: Does It Make Sense to Buy An 'Audiophile Phone'?
  10. Chandrayaan-2 Spacecraft Shares Its First Pictures of Earth
#Latest Stories
  1. iFFalcon K31 4K Smart Android TV Series Launched in India Starting From Rs. 25,999
  2. LG X2 (2019) aka LG K30 (2019) With FullVision Display, Snapdragon 425 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Cloudflare Terminates 8chan as Customer Over 'Hate-Filled' Content
  4. Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw Box Office Collection Hits $180 Million in Opening Weekend
  5. Amazon Freedom Sale 2019 BlockBuster Deals Previewed, App Registrations Begin
  6. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 Now Available on Open Sale in India via Flipkart, Mi.com
  7. Denis Villeneuve’s Dune Release Date Shifted to December 2020
  8. OnePlus 7T Pro Allegedly Leaks in Live Images, Could Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
  9. Robert Downey Jr. Blames 'Assistant' for Mistakingly Tweeting From a Huawei Phone, Instead of a OnePlus 7 Pro
  10. BSNL to Impose 250 Minute Daily Calling Cap on Select Prepaid Recharge Plans: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.