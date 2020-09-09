LG Wing to Sport a Thin Flip-Around Screen, as per Leaked Video

LG Wing, the upcoming dual-display smartphone, could have a thin flip-around screen, as per a leaked video. As the smartphone is the first upcoming product under LG's Explorer Project and has an unconventional design, there have been a lot of speculations around LG Wing. The secondary display of the phone swings out to form a T-shape, but as per the leaked video, the screen is not too thick. LG is expected to launch the phone on September 14.

An alleged video of the phone was leaked on YouTube that shows LG Wing's swivelling in motion. One screen rotates 90 degrees horizontally above the other screen, aligning in a T-like shape. The flip around screen in the video looks thin, and you can see the person in the video flipping the screen smoothly.

LG recently announced that the LG Wing will be the first phone launched under the Explorer Project that looks at bringing in new smartphones that offer a distinctive and unexplored usability experience.

A leaked video last month had offered the first look at the T-shape screens, where the LG Wing can be seen on top of a phone holder in a car. The video showed that when an incoming call came, the main screen continued to display navigation information while the second screen allowed the user to answer the call. LG had also shared a 30-second teaser of the phone's rotating display design, earlier this month.

LG Wing specifications (expected)

LG Wing is expected to feature a 6.8-inch primary display and a 4-inch secondary display with 1:1 aspect ratio. As per leaks, the smartphone may be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, and have a triple rear camera setup. It is expected to be priced at $1,000 (roughly Rs. 73,470).

LG is expected to reveal all the key information about LG Wing at its launch event, to take place on September 14 at 10am EDT (7:30pm IST). The virtual event will take place on LG Mobile's official YouTube channel and its Facebook page.

