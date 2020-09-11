Technology News
loading

LG Wing With Flip-Around Screen to Go on Sale Starting October 5: Report

The dual-display phone will be the first product to be launched under LG’s Explorer Project.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 11 September 2020 14:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
LG Wing With Flip-Around Screen to Go on Sale Starting October 5: Report

LG Wing will be introduced at LG’s virtual event on September 14

Highlights
  • The dual-display phone will reportedly go on sale on October 5
  • It will be the first product under LG’s Explorer Project
  • LG Wing will be introduced at LG’s virtual event on September 14

LG's upcoming dual-display smartphone, LG Wing, will be released on October 5, as per an online report. The phone was initially expected to be launched on September 14 but it is likely that the company will just introduce it at the virtual event to be held that day. According to industry officials cited in the report, September 25 was fixed as the date for the release but that has now been postponed to the beginning of October.

Industry sources told a Korean news site that preparations were in progress for the smartphone's release on October 5. LG Wing will be the first product to be launched under LG's Explorer Project that aims to bring in new smartphones offering a distinctive and unexplored usability experience.

LG had said that following an official teaser of LG Wing, there would be four weeks of testing with select users, as per the report. Only after this would the official launch take place.

Owing to LG Wing's unconventional design and T-shaped screens, it has been subject to a lot of speculations and leaks.

A leaked video last month had showed that when the phone received an incoming call , the main screen continued to display navigation information while the second screen allowed the user to answer the call. Earlier this month, the South Korean company had shared a 30-second teaser of LG Wing's rotating display design.

LG Wing specifications (expected)

The LG Wing is expected to feature a 6.8-inch primary display, and a 4-inch secondary display with 1:1 aspect ratio. A leaked video shows the phone's swivelling in motion - one screen rotates 90 degrees horizontally above the other screen, aligning in a T-shape.

The smartphone is rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, and have a triple rear camera setup. It is expected to be priced at $1,000 (roughly Rs. 73,500).

More information about the LG Wing is expected to be revealed by LG on September 14 when it will introduce the smartphone. The virtual event will take place at 10am EDT (7:30pm IST) and can be watched on LG Mobile's official YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG, LG Wing, Explorer Project, LG Wing Specifications, LG Wing Price
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Zoom Rolls Out Two-Factor Authentication Feature: How to Enable it
Huawei MateBook 14 2020 With AMD Ryzen 4000 CPUs, 2K Touch Display Launched: Price and Specifications

Related Stories

LG Wing With Flip-Around Screen to Go on Sale Starting October 5: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Update 1.0 Is Live With New Erangel Map, Gameplay Changes
  2. Moto G9 Plus With 5,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 730G SoC Launched
  3. Samsung Galaxy M51 First Impressions
  4. Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones With Up to 12 Hours of Playtime Launched
  5. For PUBG Mobile Professional Players in India, It’s All Uncertainty Now
  6. Bose QuietComfort Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation Launched
  7. Jio Fiber Internet Speed Will Drop to 1Mbps if Users Cross Data Cap: Report
  8. Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro With 14-Day Battery Life, 100+ Sports Modes Launched
  9. Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus, Realme Smartphones Getting Latest Android 11 Beta
  10. Toshiba Smart TV Range to Launch in India on September 18
#Latest Stories
  1. LG Wing With Flip-Around Screen to Go on Sale Starting October 5: Report
  2. Huawei MateBook 14 2020 With AMD Ryzen 4000 CPUs, 2K Touch Display Launched: Price and Specifications
  3. Zoom Rolls Out Two-Factor Authentication Feature: How to Enable it
  4. NASA Urges Private Companies to Gather Moon Rocks for It
  5. OnePlus Watch Rumoured to Sport a Circular Dial Design
  6. Jio Fiber to Restrict Broadband Speed to 1Mbps if Users Cross Data Cap: Report
  7. Realme 7 First Sale Saw More Than 1.8 Lakh Units Sold, Company Reveals
  8. Diana Rigg, Game of Thrones and The Avengers Star, Dies at 82
  9. Ninja Returns to Amazon's Twitch After Year-Long Hiatus
  10. Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, Sport Earbuds, Three New Frame Audio Sunglasses Launched, Buds Prices Start at $179
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com