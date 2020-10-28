LG Wing has been launched in India as the latest smartphone by the South Korean company. Offering new use cases, the LG Wing comes with a unique dual screen design that includes a swivel screen, which rotates clockwise in 90 degrees. The smartphone also features proprietary software that brings a Swivel Mode to orient the main screen interface in landscape and give space to users to interact with the second screen simultaneously. The LG Wing was originally announced in global markets last month and debuted in South Korea a few weeks ago. It comes under the company's Explorer Project that is aimed to bring new usability concepts to the market. Alongside, LG also launched the LG Velvet Dual Screen smartphone in the country.

LG Wing price in India, availability details

LG Wing price in India has been set at Rs. 69,990 for the base 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Aurora Gray and Illusion Sky colour options and will go on sale from November 9.

The LG Wing debuted in South Korea with a starting price of KRW 1,098,900 (roughly Rs. 71,600). The 256GB variant has not been launched in India.

LG Wing specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) LG Wing runs on Android 10 with Q OS on top and features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) P-OLED FullVision display as the primary screen with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 395ppi of pixel density. The secondary display, on the other hand, comes with a 3.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080x1,240 pixels) G-OLED panel that provides a 1.15:1 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 419ppi. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the LG Wing flaunts a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/1.9 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. The camera setup is also equipped with a hexa-motion stabiliser and works with a Gimbal Motion Camera feature that allows users to control the camera angles of the dual ultra-wide-angle lenses using a virtual joystick available on the secondary screen.

The LG Wing also comes with a 32-megapixel camera sensor on a pop-up module along with an f/1.9 lens for selfies and video chats.

In terms of storage, the LG Wing comes in 128GB and 256GB of internal storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE-A, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The LG Wing packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0+ 25W fast charging as well as 10W wireless charging. Besides, it measures 169.5x74.5x10.9mm and weighs 260 grams.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.