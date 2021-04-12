Technology News
LG Wing Gets Massive Price Cut, Up for Grabs at Rs. 29,999

A price cut of almost Rs. 40,000 has been introduced on the LG Wing

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 12 April 2021 11:59 IST
LG Wing Gets Massive Price Cut, Up for Grabs at Rs. 29,999

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Highlights
  • LG Wing was launched in India at Rs. 69,990
  • The phone will be available on Flipkart with a huge discount
  • LG Wing comes in Aurora Grey, Illusion Sky options

LG Wing will be available with a massive price cut of almost Rs. 40,000 in India. The phone was launched with a price tag of Rs. 69,990, but it will be up for grabs for an all-time low price of Rs. 29,999 on Flipkart. This means a massive price cut of almost Rs. 40,000 will be introduced on the phone, for the very first time. This comes soon after LG announced its decision to draw the curtains on its mobile division. The company will continue to sell products till inventory lasts, and plans to completely close down by July 31 this year. Flipkart lists one-year warranty and five-year service for the LG Wing.

This is the second such discount from LG in recent times; during the major sales near the end of 2020, it also discounted the LG G8X ThinQ in a similar manner.

LG Wing price in India, sale

Flipkart has listed the LG Wing (review) at a discounted price of Rs. 29,999, instead of its launch price of Rs. 69,990 in India. This is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model that was the only one made available in India. The phone will go on sale at this low price point starting April 13 i.e. Tuesday. The phone comes in Aurora Grey and Illusion Sky colour options. In our review, we called the LG Wing a good buy with unique features, even at its price — with this discount, it becomes an attractive option for someone who wants a phone that truly stands out.

While announcing its withdrawal from the smartphone market, LG did say that inventory of some existing models will be available. The company may be reducing the prices in the hopes to exhaust its inventory and stockpile, to properly close the mobile business before the mentioned date of July 31.

LG Wing specifications

LG Wing runs on Android 10 with Q OS on top and features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) P-OLED FullVision display. The secondary display comes with a 3.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080x1,240 pixels) G-OLED panel. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the LG Wing flaunts a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary camera, 13-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor. The LG Wing also comes with a 32-megapixel camera sensor on a pop-up module.

In terms of storage, the LG Wing comes in 128GB of internal storage options that is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE-A, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The LG Wing packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0+ 25W fast charging as well as 10W wireless charging.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
LG Wing

LG Wing

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good cameras
  • Unique swiveling display
  • Clean software
  • Bad
  • Slow charging
  • Big and bulky
Read detailed LG Wing review
Display (Primary) 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
Further reading: LG Wing, LG Wing Price in India, LG Wing Specifications, LG
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5 Has a Cameo by a ‘Well-Known Performer’

LG Wing Gets Massive Price Cut, Up for Grabs at Rs. 29,999
