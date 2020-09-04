Technology News
loading

LG Wing Name Finalised for Upcoming Dual-Display Phone: Report

LG reportedly decided on “LG Wing” as the name had already gained familiarity among consumers due to past rumours

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 4 September 2020 17:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
LG Wing Name Finalised for Upcoming Dual-Display Phone: Report

LG's upcoming phone will reportedly be called LG Wing as the name had gained familiarity among consumers

Highlights
  • LG Wing has reportedly been finalised as the name of LG’s upcoming phone
  • LG picked the name as it had gained familiarity among consumers
  • The phone will be priced at roughly Rs. 92,138, as per a report

LG Wing has been finalised as the name of LG Electronics' upcoming dual-display smartphone, as per an online report. The company had reportedly narrowed down the options to LG Wing and LG Swing, but chose the former as the name had already picked up and gained brand familiarity among consumers over the past few months. The high-end phone that has been subject to a lot of rumours is set to be announced on September 14.

LG announced the launch of its Explorer Project earlier this week, under which it will bring new smartphones that have distinctive and yet unexplored usability experiences. The company released a teaser video that features a dual-display rotating phone. The LG Wing phone has been subject to rumours since May, and the teaser seems to confirm some of them.

Now, as per a report by The Korea Herald, the name has been finalised as LG Wing. The phone is expected to be priced at $1,260 (roughly Rs. 92,138), owing to its two displays.

LG Wing has a secondary display that slips out in a twisted manner and forms a “T” shape. The primary display will be a 6.8-inch main screen, and the second a 4-inch screen, said the report. Users will reportedly be able to perform two tasks at once on the LG Wing, thanks to the dual display.

LG Wing is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 765 SoC. According to rumours surfacing, the soon-to-be-launched phone could have similar specifications as the LG Velvet that has triple rear cameras and the above mentioned processor. However, the South Korean company highlighted in an announcement that the lineup under the Explorer Project would be unlike phones that are under its Universal Line, including the Velvet. LG Wing will be the first product under LG's Explorer Project.

LG Wing is set to be unveiled at LG's virtual event, scheduled for September 14 at 7:30pm IST. It will take place through the LG Mobile Global Facebook and YouTube channels.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG, LG Wing, LG Explorer Project, LG Electronics
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Realme 6 Pro Gets RMX2061_11.A.31 Software Update for Bug Fixes, August Android Security Patch in India
FAU-G an Indian Alternative to PUBG, Announced by Akshay Kumar After China App Ban

Related Stories

LG Wing Name Finalised for Upcoming Dual-Display Phone: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Maker Says Will Engage With Authorities to Ensure Availability
  2. FAU-G Announced as an Indian Alternative to PUBG Mobile
  3. Realme 7 Pro Review
  4. OnePlus 8T Specifications Leaked, May Feature 120Hz AMOLED Display
  5. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  6. Realme 7 Pro, Realme 7 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 5G With 11th-Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  8. Samsung Galaxy M51 Set to Launch in India on September 10
  9. Poco M2 Teased to Come With Full-HD+ Display, 6GB of RAM
  10. PUBG Mobile Ban in India: 5 Controversies That Rocked the Game Before
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Camon 16 Premier With 48-Megapixel Dual Selfie Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Realme Smart TV 55, Realme Buds Air Pro, Realme Buds Wireless P Announced at IFA 2020
  3. FAU-G an Indian Alternative to PUBG, Announced by Akshay Kumar After China App Ban
  4. LG Wing Name Finalised for Upcoming Dual-Display Phone: Report
  5. Realme 6 Pro Gets RMX2061_11.A.31 Software Update for Bug Fixes, August Android Security Patch in India
  6. iPhone 12 'Pro' Models to Get Sony LiDAR Depth Camera: Report
  7. Realme 5, Realme 5s, Realme 5i, Realme C11 Start Receiving September Updates in India
  8. Apple Commits to Freedom of Information, Expression in New Human Rights Policy
  9. Super Mario 3D World, Super Mario Bros. 35 Announced for Nintendo Switch
  10. Vivo Teases a Phone With Colour-Changing Back Panel
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com