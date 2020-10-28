LG Wing to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications

LG Wing launch in India will take place today at a virtual event set for 11.30am. The smartphone is the first under the company's Explorer Project that aims to bring new usability concepts to the market. Seen as one of the most uniquely designed smartphones of 2020, the LG Wing sports two displays — one of them is a swivel screen that rotates clockwise in 90 degrees. The LG Wing has already been unveiled globally and was made available for purchase in South Korea recently.

LG Wing livestream, price in India (expected)

LG India has been teasing the LG Wing launch through its social media channels. The price of the phone is likely to be close to what was announced in the South Korean market recently. On its home turf, the LG Wing is priced at KRW 1,098,900 (roughly Rs. 71,400) for the base 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in two Aurora Gray and Illusion Sky colour options. The launch event will start at 11.30 and you can watch it here.

LG Wing specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) LG Wing runs on Q OS which is based on Android 10. The smartphone sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) P-OLED FullVision primary display. The secondary display measures 3.9-inch, and it is a full-HD+ (1,080x1,240 pixels) G-OLED panel. The LG Wing is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. It comes in 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage options. The storage on both the smartphones can be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card.

For photos and videos, the LG Wing comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. It is accompanied by a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/1.9 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel third sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. The camera setup is backed by a hexa-motion stabiliser and works with a preloaded Gimbal Motion Camera feature. For selfies and video chats, the LG Wing has a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor on a pop-up module.

The LG Wing features an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0+ 25W fast charging and 10W wireless charging. Connectivity options on the LG Wing include 5G, 4G LTE-A, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

