Technology News
loading

LG Wing to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications

LG Wing India launch will take place virtually at 11:30am.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 28 October 2020 07:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
LG Wing to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications

LG Wing will be offered in Aurora Gray and Illusion Sky colours

Highlights
  • LG Wing will be priced at roughly Rs. 69,100
  • The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup
  • LG Wing comes with two displays and one of which is a swivel screen

LG Wing launch in India will take place today at a virtual event set for 11.30am. The smartphone is the first under the company's Explorer Project that aims to bring new usability concepts to the market. Seen as one of the most uniquely designed smartphones of 2020, the LG Wing sports two displays — one of them is a swivel screen that rotates clockwise in 90 degrees. The LG Wing has already been unveiled globally and was made available for purchase in South Korea recently.

LG Wing livestream, price in India (expected)

LG India has been teasing the LG Wing launch through its social media channels. The price of the phone is likely to be close to what was announced in the South Korean market recently. On its home turf, the LG Wing is priced at KRW 1,098,900 (roughly Rs. 71,400) for the base 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in two Aurora Gray and Illusion Sky colour options. The launch event will start at 11.30 and you can watch it here.

LG Wing specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) LG Wing runs on Q OS which is based on Android 10. The smartphone sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) P-OLED FullVision primary display. The secondary display measures 3.9-inch, and it is a full-HD+ (1,080x1,240 pixels) G-OLED panel. The LG Wing is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. It comes in 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage options. The storage on both the smartphones can be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card.

For photos and videos, the LG Wing comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. It is accompanied by a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/1.9 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel third sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. The camera setup is backed by a hexa-motion stabiliser and works with a preloaded Gimbal Motion Camera feature. For selfies and video chats, the LG Wing has a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor on a pop-up module.

The LG Wing features an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0+ 25W fast charging and 10W wireless charging. Connectivity options on the LG Wing include 5G, 4G LTE-A, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

LG Wing

LG Wing

Display (Primary) 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG Wing price in India, LG Wing Specifications, LG Wing, LG
Netflix App for Android May Soon Add Background Audio Playback Option, Code Hints
Epic Games CEO Criticises Apple for Its ‘Crazy, Misguided’ View After Ban on Fortnite
LG Wing to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme C17 Tipped to Launch in India as Early as November End
  2. OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Nord N100 Debut With Hole-Punch Display
  3. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: What to Expect
  4. Avita Essential Laptop With Full-HD Display Launched in India at Rs. 17,990
  5. iPhone 12 Pro Beaten by Predecessor iPhone 11 Pro in Battery Life Tests
  6. Mi Water Purifier H1000G With 3:1 Pure Wastewater Ratio Launched
  7. TCL TS3015 Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India
  8. Mi 10T Pro 5G First Impressions
  9. OnePlus Nord vs Google Pixel 4a: Best Value Smartphone Under Rs. 30,000?
  10. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Earbuds Get a Special Edition
#Latest Stories
  1. LG Wing to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  2. Facebook Public Policy Director for India, South and Central Asia Ankhi Das Steps Down
  3. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Anniversary Edition With All-Black Design Launched in India
  4. Epic Games CEO Criticises Apple for Its ‘Crazy, Misguided’ View After Ban on Fortnite
  5. Netflix App for Android May Soon Add Background Audio Playback Option, Code Hints
  6. Micromax In Series Phones Confirmed to Come With MediaTek Helio G85, Helio G35 SoCs
  7. Tinder Expands Its In-App Face-to-Face Video Chat Feature Globally
  8. Airtel Posts Highest-Ever Quarterly Revenue on Higher Tariffs, Data Usage
  9. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Users May Need to Re-Enable COVID-19 Contact Tracing When Switching: Report
  10. Microsoft Lobe Machine Learning Desktop App With Image Classification Support Now Available for Free
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com