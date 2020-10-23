Technology News
LG Wing India Launch Set for October 28: Expected Price, Specifications

LG Wing launch in India will take place virtually at 11:30am on October 28, as per the invite.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 23 October 2020 10:34 IST
LG Wing comes with two displays and one of which is a swivel screen

Highlights
  • LG Wing was unveiled globally last month
  • The phone carries a starting price of KRW 1,098,900 (roughly Rs. 71,400)
  • LG Wing is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC

LG Wing, one of the most uniquely designed smartphones of 2020, is set to launch in India on October 28, the South Korean company revealed through a media invite. The new smartphone is the first under the company's Explorer Project that aims to bring new usability concepts to the market. The LG Wing comes with two displays — one of which is a swivel screen that rotates clockwise in 90 degrees. The phone also comes with a list of software customisations to enhance multitasking and provide new use cases. The LG Wing was unveiled globally last month and arrived in South Korea recently.

In India, LG Wing launch is set for October 28 at 11:30am, as per the invite sent to Gadgets 360. The launch will take place virtually, owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

lg wing india launch invite image LG Wing

LG Wing is coming to India on October 28

 

LG India has also started teasing the launch through its social media channels.

 

LG Wing price in India (expected)

LG Wing price in India is yet to be revealed. However, it is likely to be close to what was announced in the South Korean market recently that is KRW 1,098,900 (roughly Rs. 71,400) for the base 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in two distinct colour options, namely Aurora Gray and Illusion Sky colour options.

LG Wing specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) LG Wing runs on Android 10 with Q OS on top and features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) P-OLED FullVision primary display. There is also a secondary, 3.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080x1,240 pixels) G-OLED display. The primary display comes with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 395ppi of pixel density. However, the secondary display has a 1.15:1 aspect ratio and pixel density of 419ppi.

Under the hood, the LG Wing comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes in 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB).

The LG Wing features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, paired with a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/1.9 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. The camera setup is also backed by a hexa-motion stabiliser and works with a preloaded Gimbal Motion Camera feature.

For selfies and video chats, the LG Wing offers a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor on a pop-up module, along with an f/1.9 lens.

Connectivity options on the LG Wing include 5G, 4G LTE-A, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0+ 25W fast charging and 10W wireless charging.

Display (Primary) 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
