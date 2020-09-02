Technology News
loading

LG Teases Dual Screen Smartphone Launch on September 14, Could be ‘Wing’

The teaser video suggests that the LG phone could rotate clockwise to form a T-shape design.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 2 September 2020 16:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
LG Teases Dual Screen Smartphone Launch on September 14, Could be ‘Wing’

LG is launching a new smartphone on September 14 that will be a part of the Explorer Project

Highlights
  • LG has announced an Explorer Project to bring “distinctive” experiences
  • LG “Wing” is likely to be the first phone in the new project
  • A 30-second teaser video has been released to hint at the phone

LG on Wednesday announced the launch of its Explorer Project that is aimed to bring new smartphones with “distinctive and yet unexplored usability experiences”. The first model under the new lineup will debut as early as September 14, the company said alongside releasing a teaser video. The video suggests a handset with a rotating and dual screen experience. This hints at the rumoured “Wing” phone that was speculated to debut in the second half of this year. LG said that the new project is aimed to expand the current user experience and would focus solely on new usability.

The 30-second video released by LG on its global YouTube channel suggests the dual screen phone rotating clockwise to form a T-shape design. This unique form factor appeared in a leaked video just last week. Also, the phone has been a part of the rumour mill as the LG Wing since May this year.

Nevertheless, LG hasn't provided any specific details about the new model - apart from confirming its virtual launch that will take place through the LG Mobile Global Facebook and YouTube channels at 10AM ET (7:30pm IST) on September 14.

LG said in a press release that the new smartphone would be a part of its Explorer Project. The company is working with partners including Qualcomm, Rave, Ficto, Tubi, and Naver to develop features for its new form factor.

“LG and platform partners feel it is vitally important to demonstrate to consumers new and differentiated user experiences in the smartphone space,” said Morris Lee, president of LG's Mobile Communications Company, in a statement. “LG has always been a pioneer in pushing the envelope of smartphone form factors, the only way to bring about much needed innovation in the mobile market.”

The rumour mill suggested that the T-shape design of LG's new smartphone could bring new use cases. One of the new use cases could be to let users watch one content horizontally on a wide screen while viewing the other one in a vertical position. The phone is also said to have a primary display of 6.8 inches, whereas its secondary display could be of four inches and has 1:1 aspect ratio.

LG may unveil the Wing phone with a premium price tag of around $1,000 (roughly Rs. 73,000). It is also rumoured to have some specifications similar to those of the LG Velvet that debuted with triple rear cameras and Snapdragon 765G SoC in May. The company in its release, however, highlighted that the new lineup under the Explorer Project would be unlike phones including the Velvet that are under its Universal Line and are marketed as competitive devices.

In the recent past, models including the LG G8X ThinQ and V60 ThinQ with detachable dual screens brought by the South Korean company to cater to the market of dual screens. The company also has a history of providing early dual selfie camera phones and curved screen handsets to gain some traction. However, the new model is projected to take the company's presence in the smartphone market to a new level by bringing an all new mobile viewing experience.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG Wing, LG Explorer Project, LG
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Zee Plex to Bring New Movies to Home Under Pay-per-View Model, Starting October 2

Related Stories

LG Teases Dual Screen Smartphone Launch on September 14, Could be ‘Wing’
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, 3080, 3090 'Ampere' GPUs launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  3. Poco M2 Set to Launch in India on September 8
  4. Jio Fiber Plans Revised to Start From Rs. 399, 30-Day Free Trial Introduced
  5. Redmi 9A With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. Poco X3 NFC Set to Launch on September 7: All Details
  7. Realme V3 Launch Tipped for Tomorrow, Could Be Company’s Cheapest 5G Phone
  8. Existing Jio Fiber Users to Get Auto Upgraded to New Plans on September 5
  9. Amazfit Band 5 With SpO2 Monitor, Alexa Support Listed on Amazon
  10. Motorola One 5G With Snapdragon 765G and 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A42 5G With Super AMOLED Display, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched
  2. LG Teases Dual Screen Smartphone Launch on September 14, Could be ‘Wing’
  3. Zee Plex to Bring New Movies to Home Under Pay-per-View Model, Starting October 2
  4. Redmi Earphones With 10mm Dynamic Drivers Launched in India, priced at Rs. 399
  5. Flipkart Wholesale E-Commerce Service Starts in India in 3 Cities
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition Price Revealed, Available at $3,299
  7. TikTok Sale: Algorithm Question Said to Complicate Deal
  8. Poco M2 With Waterdrop-Style Notch Set to Launch in India on September 8
  9. Asus Launches GeForce RTX 3070, 3080, 3090 Graphics Cards in Strix, TUF, Dual Series in India
  10. Jio Fiber to Provide a Trial of New Plans to Its Existing Users Starting September 5
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com