Technology News
loading

LG Wing Dual-Display Phone With ‘Swivel Mode’, Gimbal Camera Launched: Specifications

LG Wing will initially arrive in South Korea, followed by key markets North America and Europe.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 September 2020 11:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
LG Wing Dual-Display Phone With ‘Swivel Mode’, Gimbal Camera Launched: Specifications

LG Wing brings new user experiences through its unique dual screen design

Highlights
  • LG Wing comes with a hinge mechanism that rotates the main display
  • The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC
  • LG Wing comes with a Gimbal Motion Camera feature

LG Wing has been unveiled as the company's first device under the Explorer Project that is aimed to bring new usability concepts to the smartphone market. The smartphone comes with two distinct displays - one of which is a swivel screen that rotates clockwise in 90 degrees to enable new use cases. LG has also offered various software tweaks to support the unique form factor and provide an enhanced multitasking experience. The LG Wing features a hinge mechanism that uses a thermoplastic polyoxymethylene at the back of the main screen to facilitate smoother swivelling and to prevent scratches on the second screen, the company claims. For selfies, the LG Wing comes with a pop-up selfie camera.

LG Wing availability details

LG Wing price is yet to be revealed. However, the phone is set to debut in South Korea starting October, followed by key markets in North America and Europe. It will be offered in Aurora Gray and Illusion Sky colour options. Moreover, there are no details on whether or when the phone would launch in India.

LG Wing specifications, features

The LG Wing features the hinge that uses a hydraulic damper along with dual spring and dual lock to enable the rotation of the main screen. LG claims that the hinge mechanism has been tested for as much as 200,000 swivels. Also, the company has applied thermoplastic polyoxymethylene at the back of the main screen. The material is often used in precision parts for high stiffness and low friction. It is touted to help prevent scratches on the second screen.

The new form factor brings Basic Mode and Swivel Mode as the two options to bring a differentiated user experience. In the Swivel Mode, the company says that the entire front of the phone rotates clockwise in 90 degrees and orients the main screen in landscape mode. This brings a wide-screen experience and allows users to interact with the second screen even while watching videos on the main screen.

LG has partnered with platforms including YouTube and Tubi to enable the Wing smartphone to play videos on the main screen while offering comments or the search bar on the second screen. The second screen can also work as a media controller while playing videos on the main screen.

lg wing video playback chatting experience LG Wing

LG Wing lets you watch your videos on one screen and chat with friends on the other one

 

The pre-installed Naver Whale browser is also optimised for the new form factor. Further, LG has tied up with platforms such as Rave and Ficto to utilise the second screen for displaying content while playing videos full screen on the main screen.

Aside from the new video playback experiences, the LG Wing comes with a Multi App feature that lets users create shortcuts for pairs of apps that they want to use simultaneously on both main and second screens. The smartphone also comes with a Grip Lock that once enabled, makes the second screen as a grip and brings information such as time and date, without responding to any accidental touches.

In terms of specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) LG Wing runs on Android 10 with Q OS on top and features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) P-OLED FullVision panel as the main screen, while its second screen is a 3.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080x1,240 pixels) G-OLED panel. The main screen has a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 395ppi of pixel density. However, the second screen comes with an odd, 1.15:1 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 419ppi.

The LG Wing is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/1.9 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. There is also a hexa-motion stabiliser.

The presence of dual ultra-wide-angle lenses on the LG Wing powers a Gimbal Motion Camera feature that lets users control the camera angle using a virtual joystick on the second screen. The feature also comes with a lock to reduce shakes and blurring effects as well as a follow mode for optimising videos when moving, pan follow for horizontal movement. All this enables a real gimbal-like experience, the company said.

For capturing selfies and enabling video chats, the LG Wing comes with a 32-megapixel camera sensor on the pop-up module, along with an f/1.9 lens.

The LG Wing comes in 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE-A, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor. Further, the phone comes with an IP54-rated water- and dust-resistant chassis. There is also a 3D Sound Engine.

LG has provided a 4,000mAh battery on the Wing that supports Quick Charge 4.0+ 25W fast charging and 10W wireless charging. Besides, the phone measures 169.5x74.5x10.9mm and weighs 260 grams.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

LG Wing

LG Wing

Display (Primary) 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG Wing specifications, LG Wing, LG
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
TRAI Says No Regulatory Framework Needed for OTT Services
PlayStation 5 Priced at $449, PS5 Digital Edition Below $400: Report

Related Stories

LG Wing Dual-Display Phone With ‘Swivel Mode’, Gimbal Camera Launched: Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F Series Phone to Launch in India Next Month: Report
  2. Realme Narzo 20 Series Set to Launch in India on September 21
  3. PUBG Mobile Update 1.0 Is Live With New Erangel Map, Gameplay Changes
  4. Redmi 9A 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage Model Launched
  5. Poco X3 Price in India Tipped, Rumoured to Launch on September 22
  6. LG Wing Dual-Display Phone With ‘Swivel Mode’, Gimbal Camera Launched
  7. OnePlus 8T Specifications, Renders Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  8. Redmi 9i Price in India, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  9. New iPad, Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE Key Specifications Leaked
  10. PlayStation 5 Priced at $449, PS5 Digital Edition Below $400: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Mobile Deals Previewed: Rs. 15,000 Price Cut on LG G8X, More Top Offers
  2. Verizon to Acquire Prepaid Mobile Service Tracfone in $6.25 Billion Deal
  3. Vivo Y50, Vivo S1 Pro Price in India Cut by Rs. 1,000
  4. Ant-Man 3 Casts Jonathan Majors as Villain Kang the Conqueror: Reports
  5. OnePlus Nord With 6GB RAM and 64GB Storage to Go on Sale in India on September 21 for Rs. 24,999
  6. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro Get a New Champagne Gold Variant in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Venus Discovered to Have Traces of Phosphine Gas Linked to Life on Earth
  8. TRAI Says No Regulatory Framework Needed for OTT Services
  9. Google Pixel 5 May Launch on September 30 Alongside Chromecast and Smart Speaker
  10. Poco X3 Price in India Tipped, Rumoured to Launch on September 22
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com