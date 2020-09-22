Technology News
loading

LG Wing Dual-Display Phone Gets a Price Tag, Will Retail Around $945

LG Wing was introduced last week and will be available for purchase in South Korea starting early October.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 22 September 2020 14:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
LG Wing Dual-Display Phone Gets a Price Tag, Will Retail Around $945

LG Wing will be offered in Aurora Gray and Illusion Sky colour options

Highlights
  • LG Wing will be priced at roughly Rs. 69,100
  • LG Wing will be available for purchase in South Korea from early October
  • LG Wing will be offered in Aurora Gray and Illusion Sky colour options

LG Wing has finally received a price tag. It will retail at KRW 1,098,900 (roughly Rs. 69,100, $945) in South Korea. The dual-display phone was introduced last week and will be available for purchase in the company's home market starting early October; however, no details on when the phone will be launched in India have been revealed. LG Wing will be offered in Aurora Gray and Illusion Sky colour options. The South Korean pricing of the phone is a decent indicator of its price tag in other markets.

According to a report by The Korea Herald, LG has unveiled the price of the smartphone that will be releasing early next month in South Korea. Following this, it will soon be available in North America and Europe. LG Wing is the first product to be launched under LG's Explorer Project. LG is going aggressive with the pricing of the LG Wing, and it is quite cheaper when compared to foldable smartphones.

The smartphone comes with two distinct displays, one of which is a swivel screen that rotates clockwise in 90 degrees. The secondary display of the phone swings out to form a T-shape.

As per the report, LG has said that there will be no pre-orders for the phone. The company will instead have an offer for purchases in October that will give LG Wing buyers a 70 percent discount coupon when they need to replace the display of the phone within two years of the purchase.

LG Wing Specifications

LG Wing is a dual-display phone, in which, the main display can be rotated to reveal the secondary screen. It features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) P-OLED FullVision panel as the main screen, and a 3.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080x1,240 pixels) G-OLED panel as the second screen. The main screen has a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 395ppi of pixel density, and the second screen a 1.15:1 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 419ppi.

The dual-SIM (Nano) LG Wing runs on Android 10 with Q OS on top and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. It comes in 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage options, expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB).

In terms of optics, the LG Wing features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/1.9 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calls, the LG Wing has a 32-megapixel camera sensor in the front with an f/1.9 lens. The phone is equipped with gimbal motion camera technology with six motion sensor, which lets users control the camera angle using a virtual joystick on the second screen. It also comes with a lock to reduce shakes and blurring effects.

LG Wing packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0+ 25W fast charging and 10W wireless charging.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

LG Wing

LG Wing

Display (Primary) 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG, LG Wing, LG Wing Price, LG Wing Specifications, LG Explorer Project
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue Edition Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Realme X7 Lite Allegedly Surfaces Online, Specifications Tipped

Related Stories

LG Wing Dual-Display Phone Gets a Price Tag, Will Retail Around $945
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X3 With Snapdragon 732G SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Mi Power Bank 3i With Up To 20,000mAh Capacity Launched in India
  3. Nokia to Launch New Smartphones Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  4. iPhone 12 Will Cost More Than iPhone 11 Due to 5G Support: Report
  5. OnePlus Nord Users Report Random Factory Resets and Data Loss
  6. Realme C17 With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  7. Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro Debut in India
  8. OnePlus 8T Price Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch
  9. Realme Narzo 20 Pro First Impressions
  10. Vivo V20 Pro With Dual Selfie Cameras, Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi Smart LED Bulb (B22) With 9W Rating, 950 Lumens Brightness, Voice Control Launched in India
  2. Huawei Plans More Cuts to Jobs, Investment in Australia
  3. LG Wing Dual-Display Phone Gets a Price Tag, Will Retail Around $945
  4. Arm-Nvidia Deal: Britain Assessing Impact of Sale, Minister Says
  5. Realme X7 Lite Allegedly Surfaces Online, Specifications Tipped
  6. Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue Edition Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. TikTok Removed Over 3.7 Crore Videos from India in First Half of 2020 for Violating Guidelines, in Latest Transparency Report
  8. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says Sees No Immediate Boost From 'Battery Day' Tech Unveil
  9. LG W11 Spotted With MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, 3GB RAM, HD+ Display in Google Play Console Listing
  10. Mi Power Bank 3i With Up To 20,000mAh Capacity, 18W Fast Charging Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com