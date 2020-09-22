LG Wing Dual-Display Phone Gets a Price Tag, Will Retail Around $945

LG Wing has finally received a price tag. It will retail at KRW 1,098,900 (roughly Rs. 69,100, $945) in South Korea. The dual-display phone was introduced last week and will be available for purchase in the company's home market starting early October; however, no details on when the phone will be launched in India have been revealed. LG Wing will be offered in Aurora Gray and Illusion Sky colour options. The South Korean pricing of the phone is a decent indicator of its price tag in other markets.

According to a report by The Korea Herald, LG has unveiled the price of the smartphone that will be releasing early next month in South Korea. Following this, it will soon be available in North America and Europe. LG Wing is the first product to be launched under LG's Explorer Project. LG is going aggressive with the pricing of the LG Wing, and it is quite cheaper when compared to foldable smartphones.

The smartphone comes with two distinct displays, one of which is a swivel screen that rotates clockwise in 90 degrees. The secondary display of the phone swings out to form a T-shape.

As per the report, LG has said that there will be no pre-orders for the phone. The company will instead have an offer for purchases in October that will give LG Wing buyers a 70 percent discount coupon when they need to replace the display of the phone within two years of the purchase.

LG Wing Specifications

LG Wing is a dual-display phone, in which, the main display can be rotated to reveal the secondary screen. It features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) P-OLED FullVision panel as the main screen, and a 3.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080x1,240 pixels) G-OLED panel as the second screen. The main screen has a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 395ppi of pixel density, and the second screen a 1.15:1 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 419ppi.

The dual-SIM (Nano) LG Wing runs on Android 10 with Q OS on top and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. It comes in 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage options, expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB).

In terms of optics, the LG Wing features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/1.9 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calls, the LG Wing has a 32-megapixel camera sensor in the front with an f/1.9 lens. The phone is equipped with gimbal motion camera technology with six motion sensor, which lets users control the camera angle using a virtual joystick on the second screen. It also comes with a lock to reduce shakes and blurring effects.

LG Wing packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0+ 25W fast charging and 10W wireless charging.

