LG W41, LG W41+, LG W41 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched: Price in India, Specifications

LG W41 series comes with a starting price of Rs. 13,490.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 February 2021 14:15 IST
Photo Credit: LG India

LG W41 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage

Highlights
  • LG W41 series share the same list of specifications
  • The new phones feature two distinct colour options
  • LG W41 Pro has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage

LG W41, LG W41+, and LG W41 Pro have been launched in India. The new LG phones share the same list of specifications that include quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery, and a hole-punch display design. There are distinct RAM and storage options across LG W41, LG W41+, and LG W41 Pro. The LG W41 series also comes in two distinct colour options and has up to 128GB of onboard storage. The new smartphones also feature a dedicated Google Assistant button.

LG W41, LG W41+, LG W41 Pro price in India, availability

LG W41 price in India has been set at Rs. 13,490 for the sole 4GB + 64GB storage variant, while LG W41+ is priced at Rs. 14,490 for the 4GB + 128GB storage option and LG W41 Pro at Rs. 15,490 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model. The phones come in Laser Blue and Magic Blue colour options and will go on sale through all leading stores.

LG W41, LG W41+, LG W41 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) LG W41, LG W41+, and LG W41 Pro run on Android 10 with Q OS on top. They feature 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) HID Full Vision display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The phones are powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC clocked at 2.3GHz. In terms of differences, LG W41 has 4GB RAM along with 64GB of onboard storage, while LG W41+ comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage and LG W41 Pro has 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

lg w41 pro image LG W41 Pro

LG W41 Pro comes as the top-end model in the series, with 6GB of RAM
Photo Credit: LG India

 

For photos and videos, LG W41 series has a quad rear camera setup that features a 48-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. LG W41, LG W41+, and LG W41 Pro also come with 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Connectivity options on the LG W41 series include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phones come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and pack 5,000mAh battery.

LG W41, LG W41+, and LG W41 Pro have the same 166.5x77.3x9.3mm measurement and 201 grams of weight.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

LG W41

LG W41

Display 6.55-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G35
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
LG W41+

LG W41+

Display 6.55-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G35
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
LG W41 Pro

LG W41 Pro

Display 6.55-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G35
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
