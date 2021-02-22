LG W41, LG W41+, and LG W41 Pro have been launched in India. The new LG phones share the same list of specifications that include quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery, and a hole-punch display design. There are distinct RAM and storage options across LG W41, LG W41+, and LG W41 Pro. The LG W41 series also comes in two distinct colour options and has up to 128GB of onboard storage. The new smartphones also feature a dedicated Google Assistant button.

LG W41, LG W41+, LG W41 Pro price in India, availability

LG W41 price in India has been set at Rs. 13,490 for the sole 4GB + 64GB storage variant, while LG W41+ is priced at Rs. 14,490 for the 4GB + 128GB storage option and LG W41 Pro at Rs. 15,490 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model. The phones come in Laser Blue and Magic Blue colour options and will go on sale through all leading stores.

LG W41, LG W41+, LG W41 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) LG W41, LG W41+, and LG W41 Pro run on Android 10 with Q OS on top. They feature 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) HID Full Vision display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The phones are powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC clocked at 2.3GHz. In terms of differences, LG W41 has 4GB RAM along with 64GB of onboard storage, while LG W41+ comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage and LG W41 Pro has 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

LG W41 Pro comes as the top-end model in the series, with 6GB of RAM

For photos and videos, LG W41 series has a quad rear camera setup that features a 48-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. LG W41, LG W41+, and LG W41 Pro also come with 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Connectivity options on the LG W41 series include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phones come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and pack 5,000mAh battery.

LG W41, LG W41+, and LG W41 Pro have the same 166.5x77.3x9.3mm measurement and 201 grams of weight.

