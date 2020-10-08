Technology News
LG W31 Specifications Leak via Google Play Console, Imminent Launch Tipped

LG W31 is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 8 October 2020 12:12 IST
Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

LG W31 is tipped to pack 4GB of RAM

Highlights
  • LG W31 is expected to run on Android 10
  • The phone may have a triple rear camera setup
  • LG W31 may pack a 4,000mAh battery

LG W31 has reportedly been spotted on Google Play Console hinting at key specifications of the phone. The listing hints that the company may be working on the LG W31 and looks to launch in the future. The LG W31 is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC and pack 4GB of RAM. The phone is listed to run on Android 10 and have an HD+ display as well. There is also an image attached to the LG W31 Google Play Console listing and it shows the front panel design of the rumoured phone.

The Google Play Console listing was spotted by MySmartPrice, and it tips key specifications of the LG W31. The phone is listed to feature a HD+ display with 720x1600 pixel resolution and 280ppi pixel density. It is said to run on the Android 10 software. The LG W31 may be powered by the MediaTek MT6762 P22 octa-core SoC [4x ARM Cortex-A53 (2000MHz), 4x ARM Cortex-A53 (1500MHz)] paired with Imagination Tech PowerVR GE8320 GPU (650MHz) and 4GB of RAM.

There is a render attached to the LG W31 Google Play Console listing which shows the front panel design of the phone The LG W31 has a waterdrop-style notch and a slight chin at the bottom. This could just be a placeholder image, and may not be exact representation of what the LG W31 looks like.

The report also mentions previous leaks wherein the LG W31 is tipped to have a triple rear camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. Up front, the LG W31 is expected to have a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is also reported to pack a 4,000mAh battery. There has been no confirmation from LG's end regarding the launch of the LG W31.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: LG W31, LG W31 Specifications, LG, LG W31 Design
Intel 11th Gen Core ‘Rocket Lake’ Desktop CPUs With PCIe 4.0 Support Confirmed for Early 2021, Aimed at Gamers
