LG W30 and W10 will go on sale again in India today. This is the second time that the duo will go on sale since their launch in the country late last month. To recall, the LG W30 and LG W10 were launched alongside a third smartphone, the LG W30 Pro - however, that smartphone till date doesn't have a price tag or a release date. The new smartphones from LG are in the budget segment, currently dominated by Xiaomi, Samsung, and Realme, with the Redmi Note 7S, Galaxy M20, Galaxy A20, and the Realme 3 all competing against offerings from the South Korean electronics giant. Read on for more details about the LG W30 and W10 price in India, sale timings, sale offers, and more.

LG W10, W30 price in India, sale offers, sale timing

The LG W10 price in India has been set at Rs. 8,999, while the LG W30 price in India is set at Rs. Rs. 9,999. The smartphones are being sold via flash sales in the country for now. The LG W30 (Review) and LG W10 will go on sale at 12pm (noon) IST via Amazon India. As we mentioned, this is the second sale for the duo, announced soon after the first sale last week. The smartphones were launched alongside the LG W30 Pro in late June.

LG W30 vs Redmi Note 7S: Price in India, Specifications Compared

As for colour options, the LG W10 will be sold in Smokey Grey and Tulip Purple, while the LG W30 will be available in Thunder Blue, Platinum Grey, and Aurora Green. In terms of the sale offers, Amazon will be offering 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using Yes Bank credit card EMI. The buyers of the two phones will also get Rs. 1,700 cashback as well as Rs. 3,250 Cleartrip coupons from Reliance Jio.

LG W30 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) LG W30 runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and it packs a 6.26-inch HD+ IPS display. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM.

On the imaging front, LG has included a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone comes with a 16-megapixel sensor at the front.

Additionally, there is 32GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card and 4,000mAh battery. You will also get a rear fingerprint sensor, 4G VoLTE support, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

LG W10 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) LG W10 runs on Android 9 Pie and comes with a 6.19-inch HD+ screen. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM.

In terms of the imaging capabilities, the LG W10 packs a dual rear camera setup, which houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera onboard.

Among other specifications, you will get 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card, 4,000mAh battery, a rear fingerprint sensor, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

