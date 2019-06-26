Technology News
loading

LG W30 India Launch Expected Today at LG W-Series Event: What You Need to Know

LG W30 is expected to launch at the event today, with the possibility of two other models.

By | Updated: 26 June 2019 01:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
LG W30 India Launch Expected Today at LG W-Series Event: What You Need to Know

LG W30 has been confirmed by Amazon, while the LG W10 was recently seen listed

Highlights
  • LG W-series hasn't been launched elsewhere yet
  • The LG W30 name was tipped by Amazon India
  • An Aurora Green variant of the LG W30 was also revealed

LG is set to launch its W-series smartphone in India today. The company is hosting an event in New Delhi for the launch, and so far, thanks to a teaser by Amazon, we know the LG W30 can be expected to launch at the event. Separately, the LG W10 was recently spotted on the Android Enterprise Directory, tipping its impending launch as well. There is speculation the South Korean consumer electronics giant may launch three smartphones at the event, with the third possibly the LG W20.

The LG W-series launch event in New Delhi is set to start at 12pm IST. Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for all the details from the event. Thus far, LG's teasers for its W-series have indicated the presence of triple rear cameras, with features like Night Mode, Portrait, Bokeh, and Wide-Angle modes. Other LG W-series features being touted include '3 futuristic colours' - what appear to be shades of Black, Blue, and Green. 

Also teased by the company are 'customisable notches', the shape of which can be adjusted on display. The LG W-series of smartphones is also said to have a pocket-worthy price tag - which also means LG will be competing with affordable offerings from Xiaomi and Samsung.

Both Amazon and LG are teasing the launch of the smartphone, and the latest details from Amazon's side include the confirmation that the LG W30 will be launched as a Prime exclusive smartphone and made available during the Prime Day sale. An Aurora Green colour option also teased. It will be launched under the Amazon Specials umbrella.

As we mentioned, the LG W10 was spotted recently on the Android Enterprise Directory, with a few key specifications listed, such as Android 9.0 Pie software, a 6.2-inch display, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of inbuilt storage, and a fingerprint sensor. What it doesn't have, the Android Enterprise Directory revealed, is NFC connectivity and a rugged certification.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG, LG W30, LG W10, LG W10 Specifications, LG W30 Price, LG India, Amazon, Amazon India, Amazon Specials
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
BSNL to Launch 3 New Broadband Plans With Up to 8Mbps Speed at as Low as Rs. 349 Per Month
LG W30 India Launch Expected Today at LG W-Series Event: What You Need to Know
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 India Launch Date May Be Announced Tomorrow
  2. Tata Sky Binge Review: 5 Streaming Services in One for a Single Monthly Fee
  3. HMD Global Launches 'Exchange Festival' for Nokia Smartphone Buyers
  4. JioCall App Confirms Debut of Jio GigaFiber Fixedline Calling Service
  5. Oppo Teases Its Under-Display Front Camera Phone on Video
  6. Samsung Galaxy Fit, Galaxy Fit e Fitness Trackers Launched in India
  7. Redmi K20, Redmi 7A, Redmi 7 Custom ROMs Get a Head Start
  8. Mi CC9, Mi CC9e Price, Specifications, and Live Photo Leak Online
  9. Amazon Will Release 14 Prime Video Titles in 14-Day Run-Up to Prime Day
  10. Amazon Prime Day 2019 Sale Starts on July 15: What to Expect
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.