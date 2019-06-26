LG is set to launch its W-series smartphone in India today. The company is hosting an event in New Delhi for the launch, and so far, thanks to a teaser by Amazon, we know the LG W30 can be expected to launch at the event. Separately, the LG W10 was recently spotted on the Android Enterprise Directory, tipping its impending launch as well. There is speculation the South Korean consumer electronics giant may launch three smartphones at the event, with the third possibly the LG W20.

The LG W-series launch event in New Delhi is set to start at 12pm IST. Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for all the details from the event. Thus far, LG's teasers for its W-series have indicated the presence of triple rear cameras, with features like Night Mode, Portrait, Bokeh, and Wide-Angle modes. Other LG W-series features being touted include '3 futuristic colours' - what appear to be shades of Black, Blue, and Green.

Also teased by the company are 'customisable notches', the shape of which can be adjusted on display. The LG W-series of smartphones is also said to have a pocket-worthy price tag - which also means LG will be competing with affordable offerings from Xiaomi and Samsung.

Both Amazon and LG are teasing the launch of the smartphone, and the latest details from Amazon's side include the confirmation that the LG W30 will be launched as a Prime exclusive smartphone and made available during the Prime Day sale. An Aurora Green colour option also teased. It will be launched under the Amazon Specials umbrella.

As we mentioned, the LG W10 was spotted recently on the Android Enterprise Directory, with a few key specifications listed, such as Android 9.0 Pie software, a 6.2-inch display, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of inbuilt storage, and a fingerprint sensor. What it doesn't have, the Android Enterprise Directory revealed, is NFC connectivity and a rugged certification.

