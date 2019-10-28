Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • LG W30 Pro With Snapdragon 632 SoC, 4,050mAh Battery Goes on Sale: Price, Launch Offers, More

LG W30 Pro With Snapdragon 632 SoC, 4,050mAh Battery Goes on Sale: Price, Launch Offers, More

LG W30 Pro is priced in India at Rs. 12,490.

By | Updated: 28 October 2019 12:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
LG W30 Pro With Snapdragon 632 SoC, 4,050mAh Battery Goes on Sale: Price, Launch Offers, More

LG W30 Pro is sold on Amazon India

LG W30 Pro availability and pricing details have been announced in India. The phone was launched in June, alongside the LG W10 and LG W30 phones, but at that time the price tag and sale details weren't revealed. Now, almost four months later, the LG W30 Pro has been made available in the country, with sale being conducted exclusively on Amazon India. Key features of the LG W30 Pro include triple rear camera setup, waterdrop-style notch up front, and a Snapdragon 632 SoC.

LG W30 Pro price in India, availability

LG W30 Pro is priced in India at Rs. 12,490 and is already available for sale on Amazon India exclusively. The phone comes in two colour options – Midnight Blue and Midnight Purple colour options. Amazon has currently listed exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 2,000 on Citibank Credit Card and Credit Card EMI transactions, and 10 percent instant discount on Yes Bank credit card and credit card EMI transactions. As we mentioned, the LG W30 Pro was launched alongside the LG W10 and LG W30.

LG W30 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) LG W30 Pro runs on Android Pie, and features a 6.21-inch HD+ FullVision Display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, and an 86.83 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 632 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. There is also 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

The LG W30 Pro has a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel secondary sensor, and an 8-megapixel tertiary wide-angle sensor. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front. Features include Face Unlock, Bokeh Effect.

Connectivity options on the LG W30 Pro include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB with OTG support. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, fingerprint, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. The phone packs a 4,050mAh Li-polymer battery that supports fast charging. Besides, it measures 157.7x75.9x8.3mm and carries a weight of 172.7 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
LG W30 Pro

LG W30 Pro

Display6.22-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 632
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4050mAh
OSAndroid 9
Resolution720x1520 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG W30 Pro, LG W30 Pro price in India, LG W30 Pro specifications, LG
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Joker Is the Biggest DC Movie of All Time in India, R-Rated Film Worldwide
LG W30 Pro With Snapdragon 632 SoC, 4,050mAh Battery Goes on Sale: Price, Launch Offers, More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Donald Trump Calls Out Apple CEO Tim Cook for Removing iPhone Home Button
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
  3. Leaked: Google CEO Concedes Company Is ‘Struggling’ With Transparency
  4. Joker Is the Biggest DC Movie of All Time in India, R-Rated Film Worldwide
  5. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Sales End Tonight: All the Best Offers Available Right Now
  6. Have Redmi Note 8 and Realme 5 Left All Other Budget Phones in the Dust?
  7. Oppo A5 2020 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 11,990
  8. Redmi Note 8 Pro Review
  9. Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro Allegedly Certified Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. LG W30 Pro With Snapdragon 632 SoC, 4,050mAh Battery Goes on Sale: Price, Launch Offers, More
  2. Joker Is the Biggest DC Movie of All Time in India, R-Rated Film Worldwide
  3. Sony PlayStation Vue TV Streaming Service Being Considered for Sale: Report
  4. Tesla Solar Glass Roof Launched, Claimed to Be Easier to Install
  5. Redmi Note 7 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India, Users Report
  6. No Time to Die: Next James Bond Movie Wraps Filming With New On-Set Photo
  7. China Passes Cryptography Law as It Gears Up for Digital Currency
  8. Redmi 8 to Go on Sale Today via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores: Price, Offers, Specifications
  9. Facebook Builds AI Tool to Fool Facial Recognition Systems: Report
  10. Flipkart Festive Bonanza Sale: Redmi K20 Pro, Poco F1, Samsung Galaxy A50, Vivo Z1 Pro, and Others Get Discounts, Offers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.