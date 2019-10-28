LG W30 Pro availability and pricing details have been announced in India. The phone was launched in June, alongside the LG W10 and LG W30 phones, but at that time the price tag and sale details weren't revealed. Now, almost four months later, the LG W30 Pro has been made available in the country, with sale being conducted exclusively on Amazon India. Key features of the LG W30 Pro include triple rear camera setup, waterdrop-style notch up front, and a Snapdragon 632 SoC.

LG W30 Pro price in India, availability

LG W30 Pro is priced in India at Rs. 12,490 and is already available for sale on Amazon India exclusively. The phone comes in two colour options – Midnight Blue and Midnight Purple colour options. Amazon has currently listed exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 2,000 on Citibank Credit Card and Credit Card EMI transactions, and 10 percent instant discount on Yes Bank credit card and credit card EMI transactions. As we mentioned, the LG W30 Pro was launched alongside the LG W10 and LG W30.

LG W30 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) LG W30 Pro runs on Android Pie, and features a 6.21-inch HD+ FullVision Display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, and an 86.83 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 632 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. There is also 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

The LG W30 Pro has a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel secondary sensor, and an 8-megapixel tertiary wide-angle sensor. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front. Features include Face Unlock, Bokeh Effect.

Connectivity options on the LG W30 Pro include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB with OTG support. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, fingerprint, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. The phone packs a 4,050mAh Li-polymer battery that supports fast charging. Besides, it measures 157.7x75.9x8.3mm and carries a weight of 172.7 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.