LG W30 Aurora Green variant has been put on sale in India. The new colour option of the LG W30 is available for purchase under the Amazon Prime Day sale alongside the existing Platinum Gray and Thunder Blue variants. Also, the LG W30 Aurora Green variant comes in single 3GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration. Other key specifications of the smartphone include a triple rear camera setup, a 16-megapixel selfie camera, and a 4,000mAh battery. The LG W30 also features an HD+ Dot FullVision Display panel.

LG W30 Aurora Green price in India, sale offers

The LG W30 Aurora Green price in India has been set at Rs. 9,990 for the lone 3GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration. The phone is available for purchase through Amazon.in. Prime members purchasing the LG W30 Aurora Green variant using an HDFC Bank card are entitled to receive an instant discount of 10 percent. The discount is notably available through the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale. Furthermore, there is an exchange discount worth Rs. 8,900 that can be available through Amazon.in in lieu of an old handset.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2019 Kicks Off in India: Everything You Need to Know

To recall, LG announced the debut of the W30 Aurora Green variant last week. It sits alongside the existing Platinum Gray and Thunder Blue colour options.

LG W30 Aurora Green specifications, features

Other than the new colour finish, the LG W30 Aurora Green variant is identical to the regular W30 that was launched in India late last month. The dual-SIM (Nano) LG W30 runs Android 9 Pie and flaunts a 6.19-inch HD+ IPS DoT FullVision Display panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the LG W30 has the triple rear cameras that include a 13-megapixel primary sensor with a wide-angle lens, 12-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Amazon Prime Day 2019 Sale Kicks Off With Offers on Galaxy M30, OnePlus 6T, iPhone XR, and More

The LG W30 has 32GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Further, the phone has a fingerprint sensor at the back. It also packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.