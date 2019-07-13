LG W30 with triple rear cameras was launched in India last month. And even though LG unveiled three colour variants of the phone, only the Thunder Blue and Platinum Grey options have been available so far. That changes now, as LG has announced that the LG W30's Aurora Green colour variant will hit the shelves starting July 15. The availability of LG W30's Aurora Green model coincides with the Amazon Prime Day sale. Pricing of the Aurora Green colour option of LG's new phone remains the same as the other two variants at Rs. 9,999.

The LG W30 in its Aurora Green avatar will be available exclusively from Amazon starting July 15. The Thunder Blue and Platinum Grey colour options of the LG W30 will also be up for grabs during the Prime Day sale fest. The LG W30 comes in a single 3GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration.

LG W30 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) LG W30 boots Android 9 Pie and features a 6.19-inch HD+ FullVision display with an 18.9:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, ticking alongside 3GB of RAM.

In the imaging department, LG has equipped the phone with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with a wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The LG phone comes equipped with a 16-megapixel snapper at the front to handle selfies and video calls.

The phone offers 32GB of internal storage that is expandable via a microSD card and packs a 4,000mAh battery. There is also a fingerprint sensor for authentication. Connectivity options on the LG W30 include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.