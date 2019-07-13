Technology News
LG W30 Aurora Green Colour Variant to Go on Sale From July 15 in Amazon Prime Day Sale

The Thunder Blue and Platinum Grey variants will also be up for grabs.

By | Updated: 13 July 2019 19:33 IST
LG W30 Aurora Green Colour Variant to Go on Sale From July 15 in Amazon Prime Day Sale

The LG W30 allows users to change the shape of the display notch.

Highlights
  • LG W30 is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC
  • It features triple rear cameras with a 13-megapixel main snapper
  • The phone packs a large 4,000mA battery

LG W30 with triple rear cameras was launched in India last month. And even though LG unveiled three colour variants of the phone, only the Thunder Blue and Platinum Grey options have been available so far. That changes now, as LG has announced that the LG W30's Aurora Green colour variant will hit the shelves starting July 15. The availability of LG W30's Aurora Green model coincides with the Amazon Prime Day sale. Pricing of the Aurora Green colour option of LG's new phone remains the same as the other two variants at Rs. 9,999.

The LG W30 in its Aurora Green avatar will be available exclusively from Amazon starting July 15. The Thunder Blue and Platinum Grey colour options of the LG W30 will also be up for grabs during the Prime Day sale fest. The LG W30 comes in a single 3GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration.

LG W30 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) LG W30 boots Android 9 Pie and features a 6.19-inch HD+ FullVision display with an 18.9:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, ticking alongside 3GB of RAM.

In the imaging department, LG has equipped the phone with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with a wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The LG phone comes equipped with a 16-megapixel snapper at the front to handle selfies and video calls.

The phone offers 32GB of internal storage that is expandable via a microSD card and packs a 4,000mAh battery. There is also a fingerprint sensor for authentication. Connectivity options on the LG W30 include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

LG W30

LG W30

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent battery life
  • Premium looks
  • Near-stock Android
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming processor
  • Slow autofocus, weak low-light camera performance
  • Low-resolution display
  • Hybrid dual-SIM slot
Read detailed LG W30 review
Display6.26-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P22
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1520 pixels
Further reading: LG, LG W30, LG W30 Price in India, LG W30 Specifications
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Global App Revenue Grows 15 Percent to Hit $39 Billion in H1 2019: Sensor Tower
LG W30 Aurora Green Colour Variant to Go on Sale From July 15 in Amazon Prime Day Sale
