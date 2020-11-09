LG W11, LG W31, and LG W31+ have been launched in India as the company's latest budget smartphones. The new models come as an upgrade to the LG W10, W30, and W30 Pro that debuted in the country in June last year. The LG W11, W31, and W31+ all three feature FullVision displays and include a dedicated Google Assistant button. In terms of optics, the LG W31 and W31+ come with triple rear cameras. The LG W11, on the other hand, offers dual rear cameras. The LG phones also come with octa-core processors.

LG W11, LG W31, LG W31+ price in India

LG W11 price in India has been set at Rs. 9,490, while the LG W31 and LG W31+ are priced at Rs. 10,990 and Rs. 11,990, respectively. All three phones come in a Midnight Blue colour option and will be available for purchase in the country later this month.

LG W11 specifications

The dual-SIM LG W11 runs on Android 10 and features a 6.52-inch HD+ FullVision display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core SoC, along with 3GB of RAM. There is the dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF) support and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with a super-wide-angle lens. For selfies, the smartphone also offers an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

LG W11 comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display

LG has provided 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options on the LG W11 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery and measures 166.2x76.3x8.4mm.

LG W31 specifications

Just like the LG W11, the dual-SIM LG W31 runs on Android 10 and comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ FullVision display that has a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is also powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. For photos and videos, the LG W31 comes with the triple rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an PDAF support, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel sensor with a super-wide-angle lens on top. An 8-megapixel camera sensor is also available at the front for capturing selfies and enabling video chats.

The LG W31 offers 64GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS/ A-GPS. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery and measures 166.2x76.3x8.4mm.

LG W31+ specifications

The dual-SIM LG W31+ runs on Android 10 and features a 6.52-inch HD+ FullVision display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with the triple rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel primary camera with PDAF support, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel sensor with a super-wide-angle lens. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

On the storage front, the LG W31+ has 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS/ A-GPS. The phone also comes with a fingerprint sensor. It packs a 4,000mAh battery and measures 166.2x76.3x8.4mm.

