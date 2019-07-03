LG will put its new W-series smartphones – LG W10 and LG W30 – on sale for the first time today in India. The company will be selling the two phones via Amazon.in beginning 12pm (noon) IST. The LG W30 Pro, which is the third smartphone in the W series, will go on sale on an unannounced later date. LG W10 and LG W30 smartphones come with features like stock Android 9 Pie, 4,000mAh battery, AI-powered cameras, and 4G VoLTE support. While the LG W10 sports a wide-notch, the LG W30 comes with a waterdrop-style notch.

LG W10, W30 price in India, sale time, launch offers

LG W10 price in India has been set at Rs. 8,999, whereas the LG W30 will be sold at Rs. 9,999. The smartphones are being sold via flash sales in the country for now. The first sale for the two phones will start at 12pm (noon) IST via Amazon India on Wednesday.

According to the company, LG W10 will be sold in Tulip Purple and Smokey Grey colour options, the W30 will come in Thunder Blue, Platinum Grey, and Aurora Green colours.

In terms of the sale offers, Amazon will be offering 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using Yes Bank credit card EMI. The buyers of the two phones will also get Rs. 1,700 cashback as well as Rs. 3,250 Cleartrip coupons from Reliance Jio.

LG W10 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) LG W10 runs on Android 9 Pie and comes with a 6.19-inch HD+ screen. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM.

In terms of the imaging capabilities, the LG W10 packs a dual rear camera setup, which houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera onboard.

Among other specifications, you will get 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card, 4,000mAh battery, a rear fingerprint sensor, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

LG W30 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) LG W30 runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and it packs a 6.26-inch HD+ IPS display. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM.

On the imaging front, LG has included a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone comes with a 16-megapixel sensor at the front.

Additionally, there is 32GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card and 4,000mAh battery. You will also get a rear fingerprint sensor, 4G VoLTE support, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

