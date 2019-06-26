Technology News
LG W10, W30, W30 Pro With AI Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

LG W10 and W30 will go on sale in India starting July 3, however the availability of the W30 Pro is yet to be announced.

Updated: 26 June 2019 13:26 IST
LG W10 and W30 will be available for purchase through Amazon.in early next month

Highlights
  • LG W10 price in India is set at Rs. 8,999
  • LG W30 carries a price tag of Rs. 9,999
  • LG W30 Pro sports a Stereo Pulse technology

LG W10, W30, and W30 Pro have been launched in India today. The new LG phones sport AI cameras with features such as Night Mode, Portrait, Bokeh, and Wide-Angle modes and come with HD+ FullVision Display panels. LG has offered a waterdrop-style display notch on the W30 and W30 Pro, whereas the W10 has a traditional wide notch. Distinctly, the LG W30 Pro in the new series comes with a Stereo Pulse technology that resonates sound from the rear panel while the phone is lying flat. The W30 Pro is also powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC. Moreover, all three phones pack a 4,000mAh battery.

LG W10, W30, W30 Pro price in India

LG W10 price in India has been set at Rs. 8,999 for the lone 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, whereas the LG W30 is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the same 3GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration. Both phones will go on sale in the country through a flash sale round on July 3. The sale will take place via Amazon.in.

While LG W10 comes in Tulip Purple and Smokey Grey colour options, the W30 has Thunder Blue, Platinum Grey, and Aurora Green colours. The LG W30 Pro, on the other hand, flaunts Pine Green, Denim Blue, and Black colour variants.

Launch offers include a cashback worth Rs. 4,950 specifically for Reliance Jio customers. It comprises a Rs. 1,750 cashback that will be given through multiple vouchers as well as a ClearTrip coupon worth Rs. 3,250.

Price and availability details of the LG W30 Pro will be announced on a later date.

LG W10 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) LG W10 runs Android 9 Pie and features a 6.19-inch HD+ FullVision Display with an 18.9:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM. There is also 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card.

For photos and videos, the LG W10 has a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with PDAF lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with a fixed focus lens. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Connectivity options on the LG W10 include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Further, the phone has a fingerprint sensor at the back.

The LG W10 packs a 4,000mAh Li-Polymer battery. Besides, the phone measures 156x76.2x8.5mm and weighs 164 grams.

LG W30 specifications

Just like the LG W10, the dual-SIM (Nano) LG W30 runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box, but it comes with a 6.26-inch HD+ IPS Dot FullVision Display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM. There is also 32GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card.

The LG W30 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel sensor with an autofocus wide-angle lens. The camera setup also includes a 12-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor for depth sensing with a fixed-focus lens. For selfies, the handset has a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

In terms of connectivity, the LG W30 has 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone has an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, fingerprint sensor, and a proximity sensor.

The LG W30 comes with a 4,000mAh Li-polymer battery. Lastly, it measures 162.7x78.8x8.5mm and weighs 172 grams.

LG W30 Pro specifications

Unlike the LG W10 and W30, the dual-SIM (Nano) LG W30 Pro features a 6.21-inch HD+ FullVision Display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone runs Android 9 Pie and is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 632 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. There is also 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card.

The LG W30 Pro has a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel secondary sensor, and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Connectivity options on the LG W30 Pro include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB with OTG support. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, fingerprint, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. The phone packs a 4,000mAh Li-polymer battery that supports fast charging. Besides, it measures 157.7x75.9x8.3mm and carries a weight of 172.7 grams.

