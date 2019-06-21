LG W10 appears to be the next smartphone in the South Korean consumer electronics' stable, with its specifications spotted on the Android Enterprise website. To recall, LG had teased the launch of a W-series smartphone in India. The phone has been listed as part of Google's enterprise directory that recommends Android phones for work. The phone hasn't been launched officially by the company, and the price hasn't been revealed by the listing either. The photo published on the Android Enterprise website is likely of the LG G7 Fit as well. Key specs listed include 6.2-inch display and Android Pie software support.

According to the Android Enterprise directory, the LG W10 is listed to run on Android 9 Pie software, and feature a 6.2-inch display. The phone is said to pack a 3GB RAM and offer 32GB of internal storage. It could well be launched in other RAM + storage options as well. The listing suggests that the LG W10 supports a fingerprint sensor. The phone doesn't support NFC, zero-touch, and isn't rugged certified either.

The listing was first spotted by NashvilleChatterClass, and the report also suggests that the photo published alongside is not of the LG W10. It is most likely of the LG G7 Fit, and the LG W10 is expected to sport a waterdrop-style notch. It is presumed that the photos will be replaced with official ones once the LG W10 is made official by the company.

As we mentioned, LG had earlier this month teased the launch of a W-series smartphone in India, in partnership with Amazon India. The LG W10 may very well that phone, and none of the specifications we've learnt from the Android Enterprise Directory contradict the teasers - besides the image containing a differently shaped notch. The teasers had indicated the upcoming LG W-series smartphone in India would have a triple rear camera setup with Night Mode, Portrait, Bokeh, and Wide-Angle Image capabilities. The company at the time also teased the gradient colour variants (they appear to be Teal, Black, and Blue), and a "pocket-worthy price tag", indicating the smartphone would be a budget offering.