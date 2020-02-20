Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • LG W10 Alpha With Waterdrop Style Notch, 19:9 Display Debuts in India: Price, Specifications

LG W10 Alpha With Waterdrop-Style Notch, 19:9 Display Debuts in India: Price, Specifications

LG W10 Alpha price in India is set at Rs. 9,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 20 February 2020 10:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
LG W10 Alpha With Waterdrop-Style Notch, 19:9 Display Debuts in India: Price, Specifications

LG W10 Alpha comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ display

Highlights
  • LG W10 Alpha is listed in sole, 3GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration
  • The phone is powered by an octa-core processor
  • LG W10 Alpha comes with single rear and front cameras

LG W10 Alpha has debuted in India as the company's latest budget smartphone. The new smartphone, which is a part of the LG W series that was originally launched in the country in June last year, comes with an octa-core processor and features a RainDrop Notch (company speak for waterdrop-style display notch). The LG W10 Alpha also comes with the company's proprietary 2D Arc Design and includes artificial intelligence (AI) based camera features. LG claims that its newest offering has the power to deliver up to 10 days of standby time. Similar to the competition, the LG W10 Alpha also comes with an AI Facial Unlock feature that appears to use the front-facing camera sensor to unlock the device.

LG W10 Alpha price in India

The LG W10 Alpha price in India is set at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration, as listed on the LG India site. The smartphone comes in only Black colour option. Moreover, it is likely to be available for purchase through offline retail stores in the country.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to LG India for clarity on the launch of the LG W10 Alpha and understand its availability. This space will, therefore, be updated as and when the company responds.

To recall, LG brought its W series to India with the launch of the LG W10, LG W30, and LG W30 Pro smartphones last year. The LG W10 is the most affordable in the series -- with a price tag of Rs. 8,999.

LG W10 Alpha specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) LG W10 Alpha runs Android 9 Pie and features a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) Raindrop Notch display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Unisoc (previously Spreadtrum) SC9863 SoC that is clocked at 1.6GHz, paired with 3GB of RAM. There is a single, 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back along with an autofocus lens and an LED flash. For selfies, the phone comes with an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

On the storage front, the LG W10 Alpha has 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB. In terms of sensors on board, the handset has a proximity sensor. There is a 3,450mAh lithium-polymer battery.

Besides, the LG W10 Alpha measures 147.3x71x8.9mm and weighs 170 grams.

LG W10 Alpha

LG W10 Alpha

Display 5.71-inch
Processor Unisoc SC9863
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 3450mAh
OS Android Pie
Resolution 720x1520 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG W10 Alpha price in India, LG W10 Alpha specifications, LG W10 Alpha, LG India, LG
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Scientists Announce 'Breakthrough' Atomic Map of Coronavirus
LG W10 Alpha With Waterdrop-Style Notch, 19:9 Display Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Extraction: Chris Hemsworth Stars in Netflix Film From Avengers: Endgame Alums
  2. Android 11 Developer Preview Released by Google: All You Need to Know
  3. iQoo 3 Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Week
  4. Vu 4K Cinema LED Android TV Review
  5. Samsung Galaxy M31 Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy A71 Said to Launch in India Today
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series India Prices Announced, Pre-Bookings Open Today
  8. Samsung Galaxy A71 Reaches India With Exclusive Features for Local Consumers
  9. Oppo Watch's Curved Screen, 3D Glass Protection Teased by Company
  10. Apple Could Launch Its AirTags Trackers in 2020
#Latest Stories
  1. Android 11 Is Here — Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview, Reveals Release Schedule
  2. Maska Release Date: Manisha Koirala, Shirley Setia Netflix Film Out March 20
  3. Oppo Find X2 Spotted on Vietnam Retail Site Ahead of Launch Next Month, Full Specifications Leaked
  4. Sony Cancels Presence at PAX East Gaming Convention Citing Concerns Over Coronavirus
  5. LG W10 Alpha With Waterdrop-Style Notch, 19:9 Display Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Samsung Galaxy A71 With 4,500mAh Battery, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Oppo Reportedly Working on Two New Truly Wireless Earbuds
  8. Apple Tags, or AirTags, to Be Produced in Tens of Millions in 2020: Ming-Chi Kuo
  9. Scientists Announce 'Breakthrough' Atomic Map of Coronavirus
  10. iQoo 3 Price in India, Key Specifications, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Week
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.