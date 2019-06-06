LG has begun teasing the launch of a W-series smartphone in India, in an apparent bid to counter the likes of Samsung and Xiaomi. While the South Korean company is yet to make a formal announcement, one of the first LG W-series phones has been teased on Amazon.in. The new LG phone is claimed to offer a triple rear camera setup and come in three colour options. The smartphone also seems to have a gradient finish at the back to attract customers picking up the new Redmi Note or Samsung Galaxy M-series model. Additionally, the dedicated microsite on Amazon.in touts that the new LG W-series phone will arrive with a "pocket-worthy" price tag.

The microsite on Amazon.in gives a glimpse at the upcoming LG W-series smartphone. It confirms that the phone sports an AI-enabled triple rear camera setup that supports features such as Wide Angle Shot, Low Light, and a dedicated Portrait mode. The triple rear camera setup is also teased to offer a bokeh effect and has wide-angle image capabilities. Moreover, the phone seems to have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The LG phone would also have three colour options along with a gradient finish back, as per the microsite. Further, the phone appears to have a display notch that could be customised and hidden completely using a software-centric feature.

LG W-series phone will debut with a customisable notch

The Amazon listing doesn't specify the launch date or the price of the new LG W-series phone. However, it does suggest that the new model would come with a competitive price tag to take on the competition. Notably, LG so far has not launched a W-series phone globally, so India may see the global unveiling - it could possibly be a rebranded version of another LG smartphone however.

LG hasn't been quite active in the Indian smartphone market for some time. The last phone that the South Korean company brought to the country is the V40 ThinQ that sports five cameras and a 6.4-inch OLED display. However, the company is now apparently set to bring the new models under the W-series to compete against companies such as Samsung and Xiaomi that are addressing the affordable smartphone market segment with their recent models.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.