  LG W Series India Launch Set for June 26, AI Triple Rear Cameras and Customisable Notch Design Teased

LG W Series India Launch Set for June 26, AI Triple Rear Cameras and Customisable Notch Design Teased

The LG phone will sport a gradient finish and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

Updated: 22 June 2019 12:55 IST
LG W Series India Launch Set for June 26, AI Triple Rear Cameras and Customisable Notch Design Teased

LG has not specified the make of the SoC powering its upcoming phone

Highlights
  • The new LG W-series phone will make its debut in a trio of colours
  • LG says the upcoming phone will carry a ‘pocket-worthy’ price tag
  • The phone will be powered by a 12nm octa-core processor

LG has confirmed that the company will launch a new W-series phone in India on June 26. As per teasers posted on the official LG India website, the upcoming LG W-series phone will pack triple rear cameras that will bring a ton of features such as a dedicated night mode for better low-light photography results as well as the ability to take wide-angle photos. Interestingly, LG's new W-series phone will also let users change the shape of the waterdrop notch on the phone or even hide it completely with a black bar.

LG has already sent out invites for the upcoming W-series phone launch on June 26 in India. Aside from teasers on the company's official website, a microsite has gone live on Amazon as well with the same product information and a ‘Notify Me' button.

As per the teaser images, the new LG phone will pack vertically stacked triple rear cameras and will be available in three colour options with gradient design that look like a bright shade of blue, jade green, and black. The phone also appears to have a glossy rim running around the edges with a curved profile.

LG W LG

The upcoming LG W-series phone has been confirmed to arrive in three colour options

 

LG claims that the AI-assisted cameras of the phone support a tonne of photography modes and features such as night mode, portrait mode, bokeh mode, and ability to take wide-angle photos. The latter confirms that one of the sensors on the phone's rear panel will be accompanied by a wide-angle lens. LG has also revealed that the phone will be powered by a 12nm octa-core processor clocked at 2.0 GHz, but has not specified whether it will a be MediaTek SoC or a Qualcomm offering.

A rather interesting feature of the phone being teased by LG is the ability to change the shape of the waterdrop notch. As per the teaser image, users will be able to choose between a ‘U' and ‘V-shaped' notch, or even fully hide it with black bars on either side. Lastly, the consumer electronics giant claims that the upcoming LG-W-series phone will come with a ‘pocket-worthy price tag'.

OnePlus 7
