LG Velvet, the redesigned smartphone from LG, has been in the news for a while now owing to leaks and teasers. Now the company shared a date for its unveiling, May 7, through a video invitation. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the unveiling must be mindful of social distancing, to avoid the spread of coronavirus. Therefore, the unveiling of the LG Velvet will be an online event and LG said it will be “a fashion show that boasts innovative designs.” The announcement was made via a short teaser video on LG Korea's YouTube channel and the official website. The company shared details of the online event, as well as the four colour options that the LG Velvet will come in.

The video posted on LG's Korean YouTube channel is a short 15-second clip that mimics a fashion show with a ramp and the spotlights. The rain drops, signifying the rain drop camera design that LG previously teased, are in four different colours that the company revealed to be Aurora Green, Aurora Gray, Aurora White, and Illusion Sunset. The video ends with the unveiling date for the upcoming LG Velvet, May 7.

On its company page, LG called the event “a fashion show that boasts innovative designs” that will be streamed on LG Electronics' official YouTube channel and Facebook page. The LG Velvet unveiling will be at 10am (6:30am IST) on May 7. The company also added that it planned an online event due to the social distancing regulations during the coronavirus pandemic. The company added that it will launch the LG Velvet in Korea in the middle of the next month.

LG has been trying to build up hype for the LG Velvet by sharing teasers and short clips of the phone. It first put out a teaser post about the phone a few weeks ago. In the last teaser video, it showed the four colour options without naming them and also confirmed the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G SoC. A USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, along with a few other physical details of the LG Velvet could also be seen in the video.