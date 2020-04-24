Technology News
LG Velvet Will Be Unveiled on May 7 on YouTube and Facebook, LG Confirms

LG Velvet will be powered by the Snapdragon 765 5G SoC as confirmed by the company in a previous teaser.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 24 April 2020 11:02 IST
LG Velvet Will Be Unveiled on May 7 on YouTube and Facebook, LG Confirms

Photo Credit: YouTube/ LG

LG Velvet will come in four colour variants

Highlights
  • LG Velvet to be unveiled on May 7
  • The company will stream the launch on YouTube and Facebook
  • LG Velvet comes in four colours, with a raindrop camera design

LG Velvet, the redesigned smartphone from LG, has been in the news for a while now owing to leaks and teasers. Now the company shared a date for its unveiling, May 7, through a video invitation. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the unveiling must be mindful of social distancing, to avoid the spread of coronavirus. Therefore, the unveiling of the LG Velvet will be an online event and LG said it will be “a fashion show that boasts innovative designs.” The announcement was made via a short teaser video on LG Korea's YouTube channel and the official website. The company shared details of the online event, as well as the four colour options that the LG Velvet will come in.

The video posted on LG's Korean YouTube channel is a short 15-second clip that mimics a fashion show with a ramp and the spotlights. The rain drops, signifying the rain drop camera design that LG previously teased, are in four different colours that the company revealed to be Aurora Green, Aurora Gray, Aurora White, and Illusion Sunset. The video ends with the unveiling date for the upcoming LG Velvet, May 7.

On its company page, LG called the event “a fashion show that boasts innovative designs” that will be streamed on LG Electronics' official YouTube channel and Facebook page. The LG Velvet unveiling will be at 10am (6:30am IST) on May 7. The company also added that it planned an online event due to the social distancing regulations during the coronavirus pandemic. The company added that it will launch the LG Velvet in Korea in the middle of the next month.

 

LG has been trying to build up hype for the LG Velvet by sharing teasers and short clips of the phone. It first put out a teaser post about the phone a few weeks ago. In the last teaser video, it showed the four colour options without naming them and also confirmed the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G SoC. A USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, along with a few other physical details of the LG Velvet could also be seen in the video.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG, LG Velvet, Coronavirus, COVID 19
Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
Twitter to Block Virus 5G Conspiracy Theory Tweets
LG Velvet Will Be Unveiled on May 7 on YouTube and Facebook, LG Confirms
Comment
 
 

