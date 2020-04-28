Technology News
loading

LG Velvet Specifications Announced Ahead of Launch Next Month

LG Velvet smartphone will come with a 4,300mAh battery.

By Prabhakar Thakur | Updated: 28 April 2020 15:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
LG Velvet Specifications Announced Ahead of Launch Next Month

LG Velvet will come with a 6.8-inch Cinema FullVision FHD+ OLED display

Highlights
  • LG Velvet will be powered by Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor
  • It will have a 48-megapixel primary rear camera
  • The phone is set to launch on May 7

LG Velvet specifications have been revealed by the South Korea tech giant ahead of the phone's launch next month. The company has said that the phone will have a 6.8-inch full-HD+ OLED display. LG Velvet will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC with 5G support. LG announced last Thursday that the phone will be launched in an online event at 10am (6:30am IST) on May 7. The event will be aired live for the viewers on YouTube and Facebook.

LG Velvet specifications

The company announced that the dual-SIM LG Velvet will come with a 6.8-inch Cinema FullVision full-HD+ OLED display and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The front panel of the phone is going to have a waterdrop notch and slim bezels at the top and bottom. As mentioned above, LG Velvet will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor, having one Kryo 475 core clocked at 2400Mhz, one Kryo 475 core clocked at 2200Mhz, and six Kryo 475 cores clocked at 1800Mhz. The processor will be coupled with 8GB of RAM.


The phone will come with 128GB of onboard storage while also having support for expandable storage via a microSD card slot.

Coming to the camera specifications, LG Velvet can be seen having a vertically arranged triple-camera setup. It will feature a 48-megapixel main shooter, assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The phone has also got an LED flash. For selfies, the Velvet smartphone has a 16-megapixel shooter.

LG Velvet will come with 4,300mAh battery and 10W wireless charging support. The 5G phone will also pack Dual 4G VoLTE support and Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz). Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, NFC support will also be present in the smartphone. The phone will come with USB Type-C wired connectivity. The company has already confirmed that buyers will be able to purchase LG Velvet in Aurora Green, Aurora Gray, Aurora White, and Illusion Sunset colours.

As already mentioned, the LG Velvet will launch on May 7 as a part of an online event as COVID-19 has forced companies to switch to online platforms for launch events.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG Velvet, LG, LG Velvet specifications
Prabhakar Thakur A news junkie and politics buff, he now talks tech. He misses the days when he used to play NFS Most Wanted and Counter-Strike non-stop with his school friends. More
MIUI 12 Supported Devices: Here's the Full List of Smartphones That Will Receive the Xiaomi Update
BSNL Discontinues Amazon Prime Subscription Offer ‘Until Further Notice’
Web Stories
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
tech Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Related Stories

LG Velvet Specifications Announced Ahead of Launch Next Month
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Massive Asteroid to Zip Past Earth Tomorrow, NASA Says ‘It Poses No Threat’
  2. Airtel Signs $1-Billion Deal With Nokia
  3. Nintendo Confirms Hackers May Have Accessed 1,60,000 Accounts
  4. How to Order Essential Goods on WhatsApp via JioMart
  5. Extraction’s Ambiguous Ending Is a Compromise, Director Says
  6. Xiaomi Finally Unveils MIUI 12: All the New Features You Need to Know About
  7. Amazon, Flipkart Appeal for Relaxation of Non-Essential Items Sale Online
  8. Mi 10 Lite Zoom Edition With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched
  9. Here's the List of Devices Getting MIUI 12 Update by Xiaomi
  10. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Massive Asteroid to Zip Past Earth Tomorrow, NASA Says ‘It Poses No Threat’
  2. BSNL Joins Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea to Offer Benefits for Recharging Other People’s Prepaid Accounts
  3. Oracle Wins Cloud Computing Deal With Zoom as Video Calls Surge
  4. Microsoft Teams Vulnerability Could Have Let Attackers Compromise Accounts Using Links, GIFs
  5. Microsoft's Remote Work Revenue Could Help Cushion Coronavirus Impacts, Analysts Say
  6. iPhone SE (2020), China Discounts to Cushion Apple From Coronavirus Blow to Demand
  7. Nokia 6.2 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update in India With March 2020 Security Patch
  8. Microsoft Wins 5-Year Deal With Coca-Cola to Supply Business Software
  9. Coronavirus: France Launches AI Voice Assistant to Help COVID-19 Patients
  10. Amazon Extends Closure of French Warehouses to May 5
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com