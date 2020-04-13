Technology News
LG Velvet Smartphone Series Teased, Concept Renders Leaked

LG Velvet series is expected to focus on being stylish, and will look to offer a tactilely pleasing design.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 13 April 2020 15:05 IST
LG Velvet Smartphone Series Teased, Concept Renders Leaked

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ice Universe

LG Velvet new smartphone series to focus on design

Highlights
  • Concept renders show a hole-punch display on LG Velvet
  • LG Velvet main camera will be bigger in size than others
  • LG Velvet is tipped to sport a curved edged display

LG has introduced a new LG Velvet series, an upcoming smartphone lineup that aims to bring distinctively different designs to the market. In an earlier post, LG revealed a unique concept ‘Raindrop' camera design in its upcoming phone, and now the company has confirmed that it will be called LG Velvet. The concept sketch of the upcoming LG Velvet shows three cameras and an LED flash sitting at the back in descending order by size – evoking the illusion of falling raindrops. Furthermore, concept renders of the phone have been shared online, giving us a fair idea of what the upcoming LG Velvet may look like.

The company announced the new LG Velvet series on its blog. LG says that it is "moving away from alphanumerical designations in favour of familiar and expressive names that will help the consumer capture the essence of the device best suited for his or her personality and ever changing trends." The series is expected to focus on being stylish, and will look to offer a tactilely pleasing design.

In an earlier post, LG had confirmed that it is working a new LG phone with a raindrop-like camera design. It shared a concept sketch that shows the main camera sitting slightly above the surface while the other two lenses lie seamlessly under the smooth glass. The company says that this not only looks pleasing to the eye, but also takes up less place on the rear of the phone. This phone is now expected to launch as the LG Velvet soon.

Tipster Ice Universe has separately shared multiple concept renders made by netizens. The renders are offered in many colours – Red, Blue, Purple, Black , and White. It clearly shows how the triple camera setup's ‘Raindrop' design will look, and the front display features a hole-punch display with the cut out placed on the top left corner of the screen. The phone is seen to come with curved edges and minimal bezels on the top and bottom edge of the screen. The ‘Velvet' branding sits on the rear panel in the centre. There's no rear fingerprint sensor, and LG may include an in-display fingerprint sensor on board. There's no word on when the LG Velvet phone will make its debut, as the company hasn't mentioned anything about the launch date as of yet.

Further reading: LG Velvet, LG Velvet Renders, LG Velvet Design, LG
