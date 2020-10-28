Technology News
LG Velvet is priced in India starting at Rs. 36,990.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 28 October 2020 13:23 IST
LG Velvet comes with a dual screen accessory combo, priced at Rs. 49,990

Highlights
  • LG Velvet has a triple camera setup at the back
  • The phone will go on sale on October 30
  • LG Velvet packs a 4,300mAh battery on board

LG Velvet has launched in India alongside the LG Wing smartphone expanding the company's product portfolio in the market. The LG Velvet India model is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC instead of the Snapdragon 765G found on the global version. It has a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main lens. It also comes with an IP68-rated build that is MIL-STD-810G certified. There is also a LG Velvet Dual Screen accessory bundle available that ships with an extra screen, just like the LG G8X ThinQ.

LG Velvet price in India, availability details

The new LG Velvet is priced in India starting at Rs. 36,990, whereas the LG Velvet Dual Screen combo is priced starting at Rs. 49,990. The phone will go on sale starting October 30 and has been made available in Aurora Silver, and New Black colour options only.

LG Velvet specifications

Talking about the specifications, the LG Velvet runs on Android 10 and features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2.460 pixels) Cinema FullVision POLED display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio and 395ppi pixel density. The Dual Screen brings an additiona 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2.460 pixels) Cinema FullVision POLED display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio on board.

The Indian model is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC instead of the Snapdragon 765G SoC found on the global version. The phone packs 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is an option to expand storage further using a microSD card (up to 2TB).

The LG Velvet has a triple camera setup at the back that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, PDAF, and 79-degree field of view. There is an additional 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle f/2.2 lens and 120-degree field of view. Lastly, there is a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens and an 81-degree field of view. The phone also has a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front for selfies and video chat that is paired with an f/1.9 lens and offers 81-degree field of view. Camera features include Steady Cam and ASMR recording.

There is a 4,300mAh battery on board with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ support. It is IP68 and MIL-STD-810G certified. The LG Velvet measures 167.2x74.1x7.9mm and weighs 180 grams. The phone has an under-screen fingerprint sensor as well. Connectivity options include LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and USB Type-C port.

LG Velvet (Snapdragon 845)

LG Velvet (Snapdragon 845)

Display (Primary) 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
Comments

