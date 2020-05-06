LG Velvet, the company's refreshed smartphone, has been in the news for a while now owing to LG's teasers, announcements, and various leaks. Now, the company has revealed the price for the LG Velvet for the South Korean market. It also shared that the phone will go on sale in the country starting May 15. LG shared details of a ‘customer benefit program' and said that the phone will go on sale through multiple online and offline channels. However, as of now, there is no information on availability in international markets.

LG Velvet price

In a post on its newsroom website, LG revealed the price for LG Velvet to be KRW 899,800 (roughly Rs. 55,700). Presumably, this will be the starting price for the phone that may be available in multiple RAM and storage configurations. However, as mentioned above, there is no information on the Indian pricing as of now so it may or may not cost around the estimated price if and when it comes to the country.

Along with the price, the company also shared that the LG Velvet will go on sale in South Korea starting May 15 with pre-sale starting from May 8 till May 14. LG is also providing prizes to customers who participate in the pre-sale. The company has also worked with three South Korean mobile communication companies for offering discounts on plans, as well as for the pre-sale of the phone. The LG Velvet will be launched on Thursday, May 7 - so we don't have long to wait for all details to emerge.

LG Velvet specifications

Most of the specifications of the LG Velvet have already been confirmed by the company ahead of the May 7 launch event. Additionally, LG has confirmed the phone will come in Aurora Green, Aurora Gray, Aurora White, and Illusion Sunset colours. LG Velvet has a 6.8-inch Cinema FullVision display and 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor. The LG Velvet features a 48-megapixel main shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, it has a 16-megapixel shooter up front in the central notch. There is a 4,300mAh battery inside the LG Velvet.

The LG Velvet was also reportedly spotted in a hand-on video as well as some live images that seem to be taken in a store in South Korea. They show the RAM and storage configuration to be 8GB + 128GB and the storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). The phone will measure 167.2x74.1x7.9mm in dimensions and weigh 180 grams.