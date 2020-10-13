LG Velvet Price in India Reportedly Leaked by Retailer, Launch Expected Soon

LG Velvet is teased to launch in India soon. Retailer Supreme Mobiles has started teasing the arrival of the phone and has also reportedly leaked its price ahead of pre-bookings. LG is yet to offer any clarity on the launch details of the LG Velvet smarpthone in India. The phone was unveiled in June this year. It comes with a Snapdragon 765G SoC and a triple camera setup at the back. LG Velvet packs a 4,300mAh battery.

LG Velvet India launch, expected price in India

Retailer Supreme Mobiles tweeted a teaser to announce the arrival of LG Velvet in India. It has also made live a banner on its website that teases the phone's impending launch. It even tweeted pre-order and pricing details of the phone, but quickly removed it. The leaked poster, spotted by FoneArena, suggests that the LG Velvet may be priced in India at Rs. 36,990 for the single screen option. If you opt for the LG Dual Screen cover accessory, the phone may be priced at Rs. 49,990. The poster shows that the LG Velvet may be available in a white colour option, but more colours should be offered as well.

There has been no confirmation from LG regarding the launch of the LG Velvet. Gadgets 360 has reached out to the company for more details. This report will be updated when we hear back.

LG Velvet specifications

Unveiled in June, LG Velvet runs on Android 10. It features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) Cinema FullVision POLED display with support for LG Dual Screen cover. It is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. It comes with 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded (up to 2TB) via microSD card.

The triple rear camera setup on the LG Velvet includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary wide-angle sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it features a 16-megapixel snapper placed inside a waterdrop-style notch at the front.

LG Velvet packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports wireless charging. Connectivity option on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone sports an in-display fingerprint sensor.