Technology News
loading

LG Velvet Price in India Reportedly Leaked by Retailer, Launch Expected Soon

LG Velvet is tipped to be priced at Rs. 36,990 for the single screen model whereas the variant with dual screen accessory may be priced at Rs. 49,990.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 13 October 2020 13:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
LG Velvet Price in India Reportedly Leaked by Retailer, Launch Expected Soon

Photo Credit: FoneArena

LG Velvet comes with a 4,300mAh battery

Highlights
  • LG Velvet has been teased by retailer Supreme Mobiles
  • The phone was unveiled globally in June this year
  • LG Velvet comes with a triple camera setup at the back

LG Velvet is teased to launch in India soon. Retailer Supreme Mobiles has started teasing the arrival of the phone and has also reportedly leaked its price ahead of pre-bookings. LG is yet to offer any clarity on the launch details of the LG Velvet smarpthone in India. The phone was unveiled in June this year. It comes with a Snapdragon 765G SoC and a triple camera setup at the back. LG Velvet packs a 4,300mAh battery.

LG Velvet India launch, expected price in India

Retailer Supreme Mobiles tweeted a teaser to announce the arrival of LG Velvet in India. It has also made live a banner on its website that teases the phone's impending launch. It even tweeted pre-order and pricing details of the phone, but quickly removed it. The leaked poster, spotted by FoneArena, suggests that the LG Velvet may be priced in India at Rs. 36,990 for the single screen option. If you opt for the LG Dual Screen cover accessory, the phone may be priced at Rs. 49,990. The poster shows that the LG Velvet may be available in a white colour option, but more colours should be offered as well.

There has been no confirmation from LG regarding the launch of the LG Velvet. Gadgets 360 has reached out to the company for more details. This report will be updated when we hear back.

LG Velvet specifications

Unveiled in June, LG Velvet runs on Android 10. It features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) Cinema FullVision POLED display with support for LG Dual Screen cover. It is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. It comes with 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded (up to 2TB) via microSD card.

The triple rear camera setup on the LG Velvet includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary wide-angle sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it features a 16-megapixel snapper placed inside a waterdrop-style notch at the front.

LG Velvet packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports wireless charging. Connectivity option on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone sports an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG Velvet, LG Velvet Price in India, LG Velvet Specifications, LG Velvet Features, LG Velvet India Launch Date, LG
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
His Dark Materials Season 2 Release Date Set, Season 3 in the Works
Microsoft Surface Pro X 2020 Now Available for Purchase in India, Pricing Starts at Rs. 1,49,999

Related Stories

LG Velvet Price in India Reportedly Leaked by Retailer, Launch Expected Soon
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V20 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  2. Vivo V20 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G Feature Phones With VoLTE Launched
  4. Apple Store Online to Offer Free AirPods With iPhone 11 in India
  5. How to Find the Best Deals During Amazon, Flipkart Sales This Week
  6. Vivo V20 First Impressions
  7. Amazon, Flipkart Festive Sales This Week: Top Deals Revealed So Far
  8. OnePlus Nord Special Edition in Sandstone Black Expected on October 14
  9. Realme Q2 Series Launching on October 13, Alleged Specifications Tipped
  10. iPhone 12 6.1-Inch Variant Will Be the Best-Selling Model of New Lineup: Kuo
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 12 6.1-Inch Variant Will Be the Highest-Selling Model of New Lineup: Ming-Chi Kuo
  2. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 11 Releasing on October 14: Here's What to Expect
  3. Vivo V20 With Android 11, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Microsoft Surface Pro X 2020 Now Available for Purchase in India, Pricing Starts at Rs. 1,49,999
  5. Mi True Wireless Earphones Air 2 Pro With 12mm Dynamic Drivers Launched
  6. LG Velvet Price in India Reportedly Leaked by Retailer, Launch Expected Soon
  7. His Dark Materials Season 2 Release Date Set, Season 3 in the Works
  8. OnePlus 8T Camera Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch, New OnePlus Powerbank on the Cards
  9. Elon Musk’s SpaceX Gets an HBO Series, From Channing Tatum and Star Trek Beyond Writer: Report
  10. OnePlus 8T Virtual Pop-Up Event to Start After Launch Event, Allowing Fans to Virtually Experience It
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com