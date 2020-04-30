Technology News
loading

LG Velvet Live Images Leaked Ahead of Launch, Wireless Charging Coil Spotted

LG Velvet specifications have been announced by the company in the past.

By Prabhakar Thakur | Updated: 30 April 2020 17:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
LG Velvet Live Images Leaked Ahead of Launch, Wireless Charging Coil Spotted

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @Boby25846908

LG Velvet will be available in Aurora Green, Aurora Gray, Aurora White, Illusion Sunset colours

Highlights
  • Live images of LG Velvet have been leaked
  • The images showed the front and rear part of the phone
  • The phone will have triple rear cameras

LG Velvet live images have been leaked online showing for the first time how the phone is going to look in reality. The photos show the “Made in Vietnam” phones in Aurora Grey and Aurora White colours. In one of the images, the rear of the phone was exposed revealing the wireless charging coil of the phone. Specifications of the smartphone have already been announced by LG. The mobile division of the company will be unveiling LG Velvet on May 7.

The live images of the phone were seen on a Twitter account @Boby25846908. Apart from showing the phone in two colour variants, the front panel of the phone was also visible. As declared by LG, the Velvet phone will have a 6.8-inch display curved on both sides with a waterdrop notch. The image of the bare back of the phone shows the 4,300mAh battery, three rear camera sensors and other parts, apart from the wireless charging coil.

LG Velvet Specifications

LG previously revealed the specifications that its upcoming LG Velvet phone is going to come with. The LG Velvet will be a dual-SIM phone with a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The 5G phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor. LG Velvet will feature triple rear-camera sensors including a 48-megapixel main shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. An LED flash will also be there. Onthe front, LG Velvet has a 16-megapixel sensor.


LG Velvet is set to pack a 4,300mAh battery with wireless charging support. LG Velvet will be available in Aurora Green, Aurora Gray, Aurora White, and Illusion Sunset colours.

The phone will be launched on May 7 via an online event streamed on YouTube and Facebook.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG Velvet, LG
Prabhakar Thakur A news junkie and politics buff, he now talks tech. He misses the days when he used to play NFS Most Wanted and Counter-Strike non-stop with his school friends. More
Reddit Adds Start Chatting Feature to Communities Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
Web Stories
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups

Related Stories

LG Velvet Live Images Leaked Ahead of Launch, Wireless Charging Coil Spotted
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Offers Free 2GB Daily High-Speed Data for 4 Days to Select Users
  2. Redmi Note 9 Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Today’s Launch
  3. Mi Note 10 Lite Debuts With 3D Curved AMOLED Display, 5,260mAh Battery
  4. Redmi Note 9 With Quad Cameras, 5,020mAh Battery Launched
  5. Mi Note 10 Lite Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Today’s Launch
  6. Thappad, Jumanji: The Next Level, and More on Prime Video in May
  7. Indian Arrowverse Fans Left in the Dark as Hooq Shuts Down
  8. Here's the List of Devices Getting MIUI 12 Update by Xiaomi
  9. The Best Hindi Movies on Netflix in India
  10. Realme 3, Realme 3i Getting Realme UI Update with Android 10 in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo G1 Leaks Before Official Launch, Based on the Vivo S6 5G: Reports
  2. Mi Note 10 Lite With 3D Curved AMOLED Display, 5,260mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Chip Technology Firm ARM to Ease Fees for Startups, Join Incubator
  4. Facebook Could Address Some US Antitrust Concerns With New Photo Transfer Tool
  5. Facebook's Photo Transfer Tool Now Available in US and Canada
  6. Nokia Makes Small Profit Despite Supply Disruption Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
  7. Redmi Note 9 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,020mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Realme 3, Realme 3i Start Receiving Realme UI Update With Android 10 in India: All Details
  9. LG Velvet Live Images Leaked Ahead of Launch, Wireless Charging Coil Spotted
  10. Reddit Adds Start Chatting Feature to Communities Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com