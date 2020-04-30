LG Velvet Live Images Leaked Ahead of Launch, Wireless Charging Coil Spotted

LG Velvet live images have been leaked online showing for the first time how the phone is going to look in reality. The photos show the “Made in Vietnam” phones in Aurora Grey and Aurora White colours. In one of the images, the rear of the phone was exposed revealing the wireless charging coil of the phone. Specifications of the smartphone have already been announced by LG. The mobile division of the company will be unveiling LG Velvet on May 7.

The live images of the phone were seen on a Twitter account @Boby25846908. Apart from showing the phone in two colour variants, the front panel of the phone was also visible. As declared by LG, the Velvet phone will have a 6.8-inch display curved on both sides with a waterdrop notch. The image of the bare back of the phone shows the 4,300mAh battery, three rear camera sensors and other parts, apart from the wireless charging coil.

LG Velvet Specifications

LG previously revealed the specifications that its upcoming LG Velvet phone is going to come with. The LG Velvet will be a dual-SIM phone with a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The 5G phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor. LG Velvet will feature triple rear-camera sensors including a 48-megapixel main shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. An LED flash will also be there. Onthe front, LG Velvet has a 16-megapixel sensor.



LG Velvet is set to pack a 4,300mAh battery with wireless charging support. LG Velvet will be available in Aurora Green, Aurora Gray, Aurora White, and Illusion Sunset colours.

The phone will be launched on May 7 via an online event streamed on YouTube and Facebook.