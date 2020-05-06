Technology News
loading

LG Velvet Poses for the Camera in Early Hands-On Video, More Live Photos Leaked: Report

At this point, all that’s really left is the price

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 6 May 2020 16:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
LG Velvet Poses for the Camera in Early Hands-On Video, More Live Photos Leaked: Report

Photo Credit: Naver/ @Warrigal

The LG Velvet is expected to be unveiled on May 7

Highlights
  • LG Velvet shown off in hands-on video, a day before launch
  • Specs reveal it will have a IP68 rating
  • It will reportedly measure 7.8mm in thickness and weigh 180g

The LG Velvet is expected to be announced on May 7, but by now we already know most of the main features and specifications of the phone, thanks to LG itself. A day before the launch, we have some more live photos and even a full hands-on look at the LG Velvet, thanks to an enthusiastic user who filmed the whole thing. The phone was apparently on display in what looks like an electronics store in South Korea. We now know additional details about the phone, including the RAM and storage variant, resolution of the display and the fact that it will have the IP68 certification for dust and water resistance.

LG seems to have taken a page from OnePlus' play book, as it officially talked about some of the key features of the LG Velvet about a week ago. We know for a fact that it will have a 6.8-inch display, a Snapdragon 765G SoC, a 48-megapixel primary rear camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel depth camera. A recent leak also revealed that the LG Velvet would support wireless charging.

Now, a recent post on Naver by user Warrigal, shows the LG Velvet from many angles and in two of its colour trims, as reported by AndroidPolice. One of the live photos is of the specifications placard of the phone, which reveals more details. It's in Korean, but we can still make out some of the specifications.

We now know that the 6.8-inch display will have a full-HD+ resolution and not QHD+. The phone will also measure 167.2x74.1x7.9mm in dimensions and weigh 180g. It will also have a 16-megapixel selfie camera. This model photographed seemed to have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, with the option of adding a microSD card of up to 2TB. There's of course, the mention of ‘IP68' too, along with the battery capacity of 4,300mAh, which we already knew. For what it's worth, Warrigal also mentions “it feels well made.”

We also have a hands-on video from YouTube channel LIMMADE TV, which appears to be shot in the same store as the live photos from above. Here, we get a closer look at the phone from all angles, a bit of the interface and the camera app. The LG Velvet appears to have slightly curved edges on the left and right sides of the display, but a very prominent forehead and chin. We can see the SIM tray on the top, the power button to the right, volume button and a third button (possibly for Google Assistant) to the left of the phone.

The LG Velvet will also have a headphone jack, seen at the bottom. There seems to be very little protrusion of the rear camera module, which is good. We can also see the back, tapering slightly along the left and right edges. Apart from the Aurora Gray, Aurora White trims, we also get a brief look at the Aurora Green and Illusion Sunset colours too towards the end of the video.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? Samsung Galaxy S20 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG Velvet, LG Velvet price, LG Velvet price in India, LG Velvet specifications
Roydon Cerejo Roydon Cerejo writes about smartphones and laptops for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. He is the Deputy Editor (Reviews) at Gadgets 360. He has frequently written about the smartphone and PC industry and also has an interest in photography. With over a decade of experience covering the consumer technology space, he is also an avid sci-fi movie and TV show geek and is always up for good horror flick. Roydon is available at roydon@gadgets360.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Facebook Discover App Unveiled as Part of Free Basics Programme, Allows Browsing Text Versions of Any Website
Aarogya Setu App Has Been Downloaded by 9 Crore People: Government
Web Stories
Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
tech What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras

Related Stories

LG Velvet Poses for the Camera in Early Hands-On Video, More Live Photos Leaked: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Uttar Pradesh Starts Online Registration for Stranded Migrant Workers
  2. Amazon Brings Mobile Gaming Benefits for Prime Members in India
  3. OnePlus OxygenOS Will Add These 5 New Features: All You Need to Know
  4. Poco M2 Pro, Redmi Note 9, Xiaomi Mi 10 Spotted on Xiaomi India Site
  5. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Brings Changes to Miramar Map and New Features
  6. Xiaomi India to Launch a Device to Turn Your Regular TV Into Smart TV
  7. Xiaomi Mi 10 Set to Launch in India on May 8
  8. MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program Comes to India, Lets You Experience New Features
  9. JioFiber Set-Top Box Adds Amazon Prime Video Streaming Support
#Latest Stories
  1. Aarogya Setu App Absolutely Robust in Terms of Privacy Protection, Security of Data: Prasad
  2. LG Velvet Poses for the Camera in Early Hands-On Video, More Live Photos Leaked: Report
  3. Aarogya Setu App Has Been Downloaded by 9 Crore People: Government
  4. Honor X10 5G Launch Set for May 20, MIIT and TENAA Listings Tips Specifications
  5. Facebook Discover App Unveiled as Part of Free Basics Programme, Allows Browsing Text Versions of Any Website
  6. Twitter Testing New Changes in Threaded Conversation Layout on iOS, Web
  7. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Sail Past 30 Million-Unit Sales Globally, Xiaomi India Chief Reveals
  8. Xiaomi Teases Launch of New IoT Product in India on May 8, Could Be Mi Box or Mi TV Stick
  9. OnePlus Smartphones to Get 5 New Features in OxygenOS: All You Need to Know
  10. Huawei Y8s With Dual Selfie Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Goes Official
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com